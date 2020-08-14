WATCH | Apple and Google boot 'Fortnite' from app stores

- Gigaba bought fancy suits in cash after visiting Guptas, state capture inquiry hears
- State capture: Ex-Transnet executives moved 'bags of cash' from Gupta compound, inquiry hears
- Smoke and mirrors: British American Tobacco SA and FITA accused of supplying the black market
- Brian Molefe: Nothing wrong with my visits to Gupta home
- Eskom restarts load shedding as plant breakdowns cut capacity
- Sifiso Skenjana | SA's Fantastic Four - and their collective bargaining superpower
- Whether it is ANC, DA or government, you can't investigate yourself - Lindiwe Mazibuko
- Adam Habib | Bringing the country back from the brink
- This Vin Diesel movie is trending on Netflix
- We 'dragged our feet' in responding to issues around Mangaung mayor - ANC Free State
ZAR/USD
17.37
(+0.12)
ZAR/GBP
22.77
(-0.05)
ZAR/EUR
20.60
(-0.09)
ZAR/AUD
12.47
(-0.16)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.26)
Gold
1937.26
(-1.01)
Silver
26.01
(-5.27)
Platinum
942.00
(-1.77)
Brent Crude
45.01
(-1.03)
Palladium
2109.54
(-2.75)
All Share
57077.48
(-0.60)
Top 40
52737.48
(-0.65)
Financial 15
10156.41
(-0.69)
Industrial 25
75107.47
(-0.84)
Resource 10
58926.78
(-0.40)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
