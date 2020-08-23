1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Apple tops $2 trillion in market value

Related Links
WATCH | Apple to offer bundled services
Tim Cook hits billionaire status with Apple nearing $2 trillion
Apple quarterly profit rises on gains in services, wearables
Read more on:
appleictcompanies
ZAR/USD
17.14
(-0.09)
ZAR/GBP
22.45
(-0.04)
ZAR/EUR
20.23
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
12.28
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.62)
Gold
1940.34
(+0.03)
Silver
26.75
(+0.09)
Platinum
920.02
(+0.23)
Brent Crude
44.57
(-1.21)
Palladium
2171.18
(+0.62)
All Share
55949.92
(+0.58)
Top 40
51669.18
(+0.56)
Financial 15
10224.12
(+2.67)
Industrial 25
74311.87
(+1.16)
Resource 10
56380.72
(-1.04)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1084 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 7321 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 1569 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | How do I buy a car when my credit score is low?

05 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | How do I buy a car when my credit score is low?
MONEY CLINIC | Under debt review, I paid 99.9% of my debt - but then there's that...

08 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Under debt review, I paid 99.9% of my debt - but then there's that 0.1%
MONEY CLINIC | I couldn't move into a property during lockdown, but paid rent. Can...

01 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I couldn't move into a property during lockdown, but paid rent. Can I get it back?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20232.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo