WATCH | Apple tops $2 trillion in market value

- The sorry state of Sasolburg: Millions lost in jaw-dropping municipal fraud
- Another giant diamond that could be worth $18m found in Lesotho
- Manuel: 'What do we do now, with almost 3 decades that were wasted?'
- Accounting watchdog finds Anoj Singh guilty on 12 charges, strips him of membership
- Government kicks off procurement process for 2000MW of emergency power
ZAR/USD
17.14
(-0.09)
ZAR/GBP
22.45
(-0.04)
ZAR/EUR
20.23
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
12.28
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.62)
Gold
1940.34
(+0.03)
Silver
26.75
(+0.09)
Platinum
920.02
(+0.23)
Brent Crude
44.57
(-1.21)
Palladium
2171.18
(+0.62)
All Share
55949.92
(+0.58)
Top 40
51669.18
(+0.56)
Financial 15
10224.12
(+2.67)
Industrial 25
74311.87
(+1.16)
Resource 10
56380.72
(-1.04)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
