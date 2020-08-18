WATCH | BHP falls short of expected profit

- Tensions loom between tobacco producers as ban lifts
- Eskom to start load shedding at 16:00 as grid takes severe strain
- Did SA's lockdown expose a toxic relationship with alcohol - and can the industry reinvent itself?
- SA collective investment schemes attract record flows from investors
- Sasol ends torrid financial year with a R91 billion loss
- Cheers! Students meet up at pub to enjoy 'new normal' under lockdown Level 2
- Hlengiwe Msimango: GBV hits home when someone close to you is murdered - uncle
- Jabulani Sikhakhane | Subsidise public transport, but give the money to commuters
- We can still deliver, says Sasol, as it looks to sell more assets after 'double perfect storm'
- WATCH | First look inside the heart of a hi-tech Covid-19 war room
ZAR/USD
17.34
(+0.87)
ZAR/GBP
22.96
(-0.06)
ZAR/EUR
20.69
(+0.46)
ZAR/AUD
12.55
(+0.63)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.37)
Gold
2005.73
(+1.16)
Silver
28.03
(+2.66)
Platinum
958.00
(+1.11)
Brent Crude
45.78
(+1.30)
Palladium
2196.50
(+2.18)
All Share
57025.16
(-0.71)
Top 40
52738.12
(-0.76)
Financial 15
10162.46
(+1.95)
Industrial 25
74887.75
(-0.54)
Resource 10
59032.13
(-1.98)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
