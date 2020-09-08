WATCH | Cheap seats give China airlines a needed bounce

- Privileged former 'white' schools must realise the game is up, warns Jonathan Jansen
- Rand weakens as SA's second quarter GDP plunges by 51%
- SA booze, tobacco ban created new criminal networks
- Load shedding planned from 16:00 on Tuesday
- LIVE | Former Eskom chair says not responding to Guptas' needs would be 'disrespectful to ubaba'
- De Lille in court papers: Suspended public works DG trying to sidestep disciplinary process
- OPINION | The politics of hair: Getting to the roots of the Clicks hair ad saga
- ANALYSIS | Clicks and the EFF: Common criminality and the cheap politics of spectacle
- INTERVIEW | The office isn't dead - Growthpoint South Africa CEO
- 'It's a third force' - EFF blames agent provocateurs for vandalism at Clicks stores
ZAR/USD
16.92
(-1.35)
ZAR/GBP
22.06
(-0.35)
ZAR/EUR
19.96
(-1.11)
ZAR/AUD
12.25
(-0.70)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.65)
Gold
1927.52
(-0.15)
Silver
26.45
(-1.49)
Platinum
912.00
(+0.27)
Brent Crude
42.05
(-1.52)
Palladium
2263.54
(-0.91)
All Share
54438.82
(+0.07)
Top 40
50182.96
(-0.00)
Financial 15
9770.85
(+2.77)
Industrial 25
72541.37
(+0.19)
Resource 10
54939.74
(-1.05)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
