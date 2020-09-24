WATCH | Digital banking takes off amid Nigeria's pandemic

- SAA bailout raises hackles at National Treasury
- Eskom's De Ruyter: 'We can't carry on doing things like we've always done'
- Former SAP exec implicates global software business in corruption probe
- The Foschini Group gets greenlight to acquire Jet Stores
- Users want to know they are getting value for money if they are going to pay e-tolls - investor
- KwaSizabantu: Exposé was about real people, and the 'horrific things they had been through'
- Voters don’t like it when we fight among ourselves, Steenhuisen cautions DA members
- CSA vs Sascoc: Barry Hendricks' return not expected to change things
- SANDF cadres' assembly to discuss state of ANC is a 'recipe for a coup' - former MK members
- Crises are springboards for entrepreneurship, but will SA seize the opportunity?
ZAR/USD
17.08
(-0.10)
ZAR/GBP
21.74
(+0.14)
ZAR/EUR
19.92
(+0.17)
ZAR/AUD
12.04
(+0.52)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.18)
Gold
1856.00
(+0.10)
Silver
22.14
(+1.01)
Platinum
842.00
(+1.14)
Brent Crude
41.98
(+0.17)
Palladium
2207.00
(+0.20)
All Share
54247.81
(+1.84)
Top 40
50127.05
(+2.04)
Financial 15
9588.13
(+0.19)
Industrial 25
74229.70
(+3.26)
Resource 10
53508.98
(+1.08)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
