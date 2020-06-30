WATCH | Facebook ad boycott to go global, growing number of major players joins

- Western Cape government calls on Gordhan to rescue Cape Town Port from Covid-19 carnage
- Wesgro CEO Tim Harris salary increase row leads to chair and director resigning
- Zondo commission: Businessman behind Prasa tender hinted at channelling money to ANC
- First quarter GDP falls by 2% as recession continues
- Mboweni says SA income, corporate tax unlikely to rise
- Isaah Mhlanga | SA still has a narrow window of economic opportunity. It's getting narrower
- Nolwandle Mthombeni | What you're really getting when taking part in a rights issue during Covid-19
- Edcon administrators expect offers for assets by early July
- Wandile Sihlobo | Forecasts of bumper harvests suggest subdued food prices this year
- SAA rescue plan hinges on the vote of these four banks
ZAR/USD
17.38
(-1.00)
ZAR/GBP
21.52
(-1.33)
ZAR/EUR
19.54
(-0.71)
ZAR/AUD
11.98
(-1.08)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.52)
Gold
1780.94
(+0.46)
Silver
18.18
(+1.76)
Platinum
826.00
(+1.53)
Brent Crude
41.85
(+2.25)
Palladium
1932.00
(+2.40)
All Share
54362.36
(+0.41)
Top 40
50174.95
(+0.51)
Financial 15
10033.83
(-0.72)
Industrial 25
75481.17
(+0.45)
Resource 10
51292.46
(+0.94)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
Company Snapshot
