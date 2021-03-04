WATCH | Facebook to lift ban on US political ads

- Battle of the 'two chiefs': What we know about the allegations against Eskom's De Ruyter
- German prosecutors charge ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste with balance sheet fraud
- Brian Molefe: Approving my pension was a mistake
- SAA like trying to unscramble an egg, Denel basically looted, Parliament hears
- Motors use up to half the world's electricity - Bill Gates and Robert Downey Jr want to change that
- FACT CHECK | eNCA's Lindsay Dentlinger: We analysed the video that caused racist outcry - and 24 other interviews
- Coronavirus will be with us for some time, Ramaphosa tells traditional leaders
- Why Bheki Cele believes criminals' rights versus those of their victims must be revisited
ZAR/USD
15.28
(-1.54)
ZAR/GBP
21.26
(-1.25)
ZAR/EUR
18.31
(-0.75)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-1.04)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.65)
Gold
1697.53
(-0.77)
Silver
25.34
(-2.60)
Platinum
1120.50
(-2.93)
Brent Crude
63.94
(+2.19)
Palladium
2334.48
(+0.34)
All Share
67743.54
(-0.85)
Top 40
62250.03
(-0.97)
Financial 15
12674.59
(+0.82)
Industrial 25
87893.58
(-1.99)
Resource 10
69264.74
(+0.06)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
