WATCH | Facebook's ultimatum will block Australians' news

- Eskom: More load shedding ahead, additional stages loom as utility battles breakdowns
- Rogue restaurants risk whole sector being curbed again, minister warns
- Local and international calls to reopen SA borders
- Politically connected tenders are 'criminal', a 'misuse of public funds' - Patel
- Santam's lockdown claims case begins on Tuesday - will it be a watershed moment?
- ANC's integrity commission is clueless about calls by NEC to strengthen it
- Giving spirit evaporates, millions go hungry in political play over food parcels
- Chaotic CSA walking a government tightrope it's not suited for
- Melanie Verwoerd | Can we dare to hope that good might triumph over evil?
- Can corruption accused ANC MPs take extended leave?
ZAR/USD
16.63
(-0.10)
ZAR/GBP
22.25
(+0.09)
ZAR/EUR
19.79
(+0.13)
ZAR/AUD
12.23
(+0.30)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.10)
Gold
1963.49
(-0.44)
Silver
27.90
(-1.22)
Platinum
937.35
(-0.42)
Brent Crude
45.78
(+0.66)
Palladium
2251.87
(-0.09)
All Share
55927.69
(+0.81)
Top 40
51704.10
(+0.93)
Financial 15
9984.06
(+2.43)
Industrial 25
75268.17
(+0.69)
Resource 10
55989.31
(+0.68)
