2h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | French company makes 100% compostable face masks from hemp


Related Links
WATCH | World's first transparent face mask features self sanitisation technology
No on-site alcohol consumption at restaurants - and keep your mask on unless you eat or drink
Competition Tribunal nails mask producer for exploiting Covid-19
Read more on:
francecompanieshemp
ZAR/USD
16.63
(-0.10)
ZAR/GBP
22.25
(+0.09)
ZAR/EUR
19.79
(+0.13)
ZAR/AUD
12.23
(+0.30)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.10)
Gold
1963.49
(-0.44)
Silver
27.90
(-1.22)
Platinum
937.35
(-0.42)
Brent Crude
45.78
(+0.66)
Palladium
2251.87
(-0.09)
All Share
55927.69
(+0.81)
Top 40
51704.10
(+0.93)
Financial 15
9984.06
(+2.43)
Industrial 25
75268.17
(+0.69)
Resource 10
55989.31
(+0.68)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1163 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 7795 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 1685 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I pay R3 600 a month for my car. How can I save more?

12 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I pay R3 600 a month for my car. How can I save more?
MONEY CLINIC | My money is depleting. Can I transfer my living annuities to RSA...

15 Aug 2020

MONEY CLINIC | My money is depleting. Can I transfer my living annuities to RSA Retail Bonds?
MONEY CLINIC | I've saved over R100k that I won't need for a few years. How should...

19 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I've saved over R100k that I won't need for a few years. How should I invest it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo