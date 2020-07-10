WATCH | Google has way to dodge EU Fitbit probe - sources

- Eskom: Brace for more load shedding on Saturday
- Thousands may die daily from hunger due to Covid-19 - and SA is a new hotspot
- Court agrees to hear bid by tobacco group for leave to appeal ruling that kept cigarettes banned
- Find your load shedding schedule
- Eskom again warns of increased risk of load shedding on Friday afternoon
- Sifiso Skenjana | What's it going to take to get SA's young people working?
- Top government official tried to get Prasa to settle disputed contract, Zondo inquiry hears
- Isaah Mhlanga | SA still has a narrow window of economic opportunity. It's getting narrower
- Vukile: Why rural and 'township' shopping centres are bucking the retail trend
- IMF says South Africa loan talks occurring at measured pace
ZAR/USD
16.75
(+0.40)
ZAR/GBP
21.17
(+0.15)
ZAR/EUR
18.94
(+0.23)
ZAR/AUD
11.64
(+0.53)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.07)
Gold
1798.70
(-0.23)
Silver
18.68
(+0.16)
Platinum
826.00
(-0.90)
Brent Crude
42.31
(-2.17)
Palladium
1965.50
(+0.59)
All Share
55417.89
(-0.66)
Top 40
51154.08
(-0.74)
Financial 15
10472.31
(+1.28)
Industrial 25
76134.69
(-1.67)
Resource 10
52483.78
(-0.20)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
