WATCH | How African banks are looking at post-pandemic growth on the continent

The African economy is expected to recover substantially in 2021, with sub-Saharan Africa expected to grow by 3.4%. In North Africa, aside from Algeria and Libya, Tunisia and Morocco will also benefit from a rebound, around 4%.
- Discovery orders staff to get vaccinated
- MONEY LIVE | Truworths' UK chain sees more pain
- Eskom wins judgment against Emfuleni municipality over R1.3 billion debt
- Tekkie Town owners' long-awaited bid to have Steinhoff liquidated gets started
- How a single Covid case rocked the world’s biggest carmaker
- EXCLUSIVE | Princess Charlene admitted to Durban hospital after medical emergency
- Babita Deokaran: Cops looking at 'senior ANC figure' as possible assassination mastermind
- Ashraf Kagee and Mark Tomlinson | Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy: A complex problem
- 'It's a joke' - Zille's response to criticism about her ConCourt/ANC collusion claims
- From Mokonyane's Aston Martin to Killing Kinnear: The big stories made possible by News24's subscribers
Rand - Dollar
14.44
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.98
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.15
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.69
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Gold
1,811.90
+0.1%
Silver
23.92
+0.1%
Palladium
2,415.97
+0.1%
Platinum
1,004.50
+0.3%
Brent Crude
73.03
+2.0%
Top 40
60,358
0.0%
All Share
66,654
0.0%
Resource 10
63,429
0.0%
Industrial 25
84,608
0.0%
Financial 15
14,336
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
With almost 4 million South Africans now fully vaccinated, what are you most looking forward to in a post-pandemic life?Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Spending time with loved ones
20% - 586 votes
Travelling
47% - 1358 votes
Attending live sporting events and concerts
12% - 333 votes
Going to parties and bars
8% - 216 votes
No restrictions on attending religious worship
13% - 375 votes
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
22 Jul 2020
MONEY CLINIC | I'm struggling to keep up with my home loan. What should I do?
01 Sep
MONEY CLINIC | Do I have to resign before age 60 if I want my full provident fund...
28 Aug
MONEY CLINIC | What will happen should both my pension and preservation funds pay...
25 Aug