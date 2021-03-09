54m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | How Tesla stock lost over R4.2 trillion in a month

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Photographer: David Calvert/Bloomberg)
(Photographer: David Calvert/Bloomberg)
After a month of losses, Tesla has seen R277 billion dollars - or some R4.27 trillion at current rates - wiped from its market value. 
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Elon Musk loses $27 billion in days as Tesla shares tumble
Elon Musk no longer the world richest person after losing $15bn in a day after Bitcoin warning
Elon Musk defends Tesla Bitcoin move, says the cryptocurrency is 'less dumb' than cash
ZAR/USD
15.36
(+1.06)
ZAR/GBP
21.33
(+0.57)
ZAR/EUR
18.26
(+0.71)
ZAR/AUD
11.83
(+0.42)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.91)
Gold
1718.61
(+2.03)
Silver
25.91
(+2.98)
Platinum
1166.00
(+2.68)
Brent Crude
68.09
(-1.61)
Palladium
2305.50
(-0.30)
All Share
68934.98
(+0.74)
Top 40
63385.23
(+0.75)
Financial 15
12854.77
(+0.84)
Industrial 25
88363.04
(+1.38)
Resource 10
71736.26
(-0.06)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1086 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2725 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1473 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?

13 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?
This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why

07 Feb

This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why
MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go...

06 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go about it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo