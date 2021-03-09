WATCH | How Tesla stock lost over R4.2 trillion in a month

After a month of losses, Tesla has seen R277 billion dollars - or some R4.27 trillion at current rates - wiped from its market value.
- ANALYSIS | André de Ruyter accused of SA’s irredeemable sin as he shuts down Eskom patronage networks
- Eskom board to initiate probe into racism allegations against CEO André de Ruyter
- Several radio station managers face axing in SABC retrenchment drive
- WRAP | The person who betrayed me is the public protector, says Brian Molefe
- Prasa infected by a leadership 'pandemic' says furious former exec
- ANC NEC member on Zuma's ConCourt defiance: 'It is a recipe for pandemonium'
- EXPLAINER | Is there enough money for first-year varsity funding? What you need to know
- Police minister to 'seek clarity' on claims News24 journalist 'bugged'
- Ralph Mathekga | Mkhwebane inquiry: Where does the loyalty of the ANC caucus lie?
- North West intervention: 'Let's not mention names' - committee chair tells MPs
ZAR/USD
15.36
(+1.06)
ZAR/GBP
21.33
(+0.57)
ZAR/EUR
18.26
(+0.71)
ZAR/AUD
11.83
(+0.42)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.91)
Gold
1718.61
(+2.03)
Silver
25.91
(+2.98)
Platinum
1166.00
(+2.68)
Brent Crude
68.09
(-1.61)
Palladium
2305.50
(-0.30)
All Share
68934.98
(+0.74)
Top 40
63385.23
(+0.75)
Financial 15
12854.77
(+0.84)
Industrial 25
88363.04
(+1.38)
Resource 10
71736.26
(-0.06)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1086 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2725 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1473 votes
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
22 Jul 2020
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?
13 Feb
This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why
07 Feb
MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go...
06 Feb