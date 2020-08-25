WATCH | KFC pauses Finger Lickin' Good slogan amid pandemic

- Tongaat Hulett slapped with R20 million fine for accounting irregularities
- Edcon's breakup continues as it signs agreement to sell parts of Edgars to Retailability
- Famous Brands sells stake in café brand tashas to founding family
- Up Money loses urgent court bid to overturn asset freeze, grant director 'living allowance'
- Even more interest expressed in SAA, says DPE, but will its grand vision fly?
- Why Ramaphosa reprimanded 'repeat offender' Mboweni for controversial Zambia tweets
- PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
- REVEALED | Willie le Roux asked to be dropped for World Cup final
- Mandy Wiener | What to do with our rising rage about corruption and injustice
- How Jerusalema vocalist Nomcebo Zikode went from singing backup to taking centre stage
ZAR/USD
16.90
(+0.24)
ZAR/GBP
22.18
(-0.09)
ZAR/EUR
19.98
(+0.07)
ZAR/AUD
12.14
(+0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.22)
Gold
1935.69
(+0.34)
Silver
26.69
(+0.37)
Platinum
926.00
(+1.17)
Brent Crude
45.45
(+1.58)
Palladium
2175.00
(+1.84)
All Share
55949.92
(+0.58)
Top 40
51669.18
(+0.56)
Financial 15
10224.12
(+2.67)
Industrial 25
74311.87
(+1.16)
Resource 10
56380.72
(-1.04)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
