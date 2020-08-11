WATCH | McDonald's sues former CEO Easterbrook over alleged sexual relationships

- Tim Cook hits billionaire status with Apple nearing $2 trillion
- Covid-19 travel restrictions devastate Africa's tourism
- Meet 'Putin's No.1 enemy' who took down the Guptas in the US - and was inspired by Steve Biko
- Brand SA says ex-CEO's graft claims have been handed over to authorities
- Sasol warns of large annual loss as writedowns exceed market capitalisation
- Cogta MEC does about-turn, denies he intended to dissolve Nelson Mandela Bay council
- Estate attorneys raise alarm over access to Cape Town Master's Office during lockdown
- OPINION | It's time for the alcohol industry to be the responsible one
- ANALYSIS | Why the Springboks need to make continuity in Jacques Nienaber count
ZAR/USD
17.48
(+1.00)
ZAR/GBP
22.94
(+0.87)
ZAR/EUR
20.63
(+0.70)
ZAR/AUD
12.56
(+0.78)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.21)
Gold
1963.90
(-3.14)
Silver
27.48
(-5.46)
Platinum
957.31
(-2.72)
Brent Crude
44.95
(+1.33)
Palladium
2137.50
(-4.08)
All Share
57496.51
(+1.30)
Top 40
53151.83
(+1.37)
Financial 15
10141.04
(+2.46)
Industrial 25
75538.44
(+1.16)
Resource 10
59726.00
(+1.32)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
