WATCH | Qatar Airways to Boeing: help us, or else

- It's not just the economy, Kieswetter says on SARS collection troubles
- Stage 4 load shedding to continue until 22:00 as breakdowns persist
- Eskom to reduce loadshedding to Stage 3 from Friday morning
- INTERVIEW | Curro founder Chris van der Merwe on starting from zero, building cars and making wine
- Eskom to move to stage 4 load shedding from 15:00, cuts to continue over weekend
- DA's Msimanga says factions aren't his focus as he takes on acting leader role in Gauteng
- 'The Cat' is back: Mabuza answers questions on Eskom, corruption and land reform
- FRIDAY BRIEFING | A beefed-up criminal justice system: What will the fallout be?
- Pieter du Toit | The opposition looks in desperate shape as the ANC comes apart at the seams
- Accounting profession needs an ethics reset, says industry body
ZAR/USD
16.72
(+0.11)
ZAR/GBP
22.21
(+0.04)
ZAR/EUR
19.82
(+0.08)
ZAR/AUD
12.16
(-0.10)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.25)
Gold
1938.32
(+0.59)
Silver
26.73
(+1.37)
Platinum
898.00
(+1.29)
Brent Crude
43.96
(-0.81)
Palladium
2297.00
(+1.27)
All Share
54522.35
(-2.40)
Top 40
50319.16
(-2.63)
Financial 15
9460.48
(-2.52)
Industrial 25
74381.84
(-2.22)
Resource 10
54058.02
(-3.06)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1185 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 7922 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 1714 votes
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
22 Jul 2020
MONEY CLINIC | I pay R3 600 a month for my car. How can I save more?
12 Aug
MONEY CLINIC | My money is depleting. Can I transfer my living annuities to RSA...
15 Aug
MONEY CLINIC | I've saved over R100k that I won't need for a few years. How should...
19 Aug 2020