15m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Starbucks warns of $2.2 billion hit due to Covid-19

Related Links
How consumer confidence will affect your investment opportunities as lockdown eases
Inflation dips slightly in March, but data only reflects prices before lockdown
Beware debt traps: Consumers warned against panic buying, new loans as virus strikes
Read more on:
coronaviruslockdowncompanies
ZAR/USD
17.05
(-3.42)
ZAR/GBP
21.56
(-2.71)
ZAR/EUR
19.41
(-3.38)
ZAR/AUD
11.77
(-2.26)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-3.55)
Gold
1743.13
(+0.57)
Silver
18.02
(+0.40)
Platinum
824.61
(+0.03)
Brent Crude
41.36
(+1.34)
Palladium
1931.99
(+0.92)
All Share
53368.42
(-0.57)
Top 40
48966.08
(-0.49)
Financial 15
10675.14
(-2.02)
Industrial 25
72897.13
(-0.64)
Resource 10
49261.00
(+0.34)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
16% - 641 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 919 votes
My finances have been devastated
36% - 1449 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
24% - 969 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
OPINION | You were about to retire when Covid-19 struck your savings - now what?

31 May

OPINION | You were about to retire when Covid-19 struck your savings - now what?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R10 000 to invest. What are the best options during Covid-19?

03 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I have R10 000 to invest. What are the best options during Covid-19?
MONEY CLINIC: Is it legal for our landlord to charge us a R500 late penalty fee...

20 May

MONEY CLINIC: Is it legal for our landlord to charge us a R500 late penalty fee during Covid-19?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo