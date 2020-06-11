14m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Tesla rockets past $1 000 milestone

Related Links
WATCH: Tesla's California factory appears busy as shutdown orders roll in
Tesla falls as Musk says stock too high in 2018 style tweets
WATCH: Tesla CEO Elon Musk's trial postponed due to coronavirus
Read more on:
teslaelon muskictcompanies
ZAR/USD
17.01
(-3.15)
ZAR/GBP
21.52
(-2.50)
ZAR/EUR
19.33
(-2.97)
ZAR/AUD
11.74
(-1.99)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-3.04)
Gold
1735.30
(+0.23)
Silver
17.98
(+0.26)
Platinum
823.00
(-0.27)
Brent Crude
41.36
(+1.34)
Palladium
1912.50
(-0.42)
All Share
53355.31
(-0.59)
Top 40
48945.57
(-0.53)
Financial 15
10682.49
(-1.96)
Industrial 25
72943.67
(-0.58)
Resource 10
49157.72
(+0.13)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
16% - 630 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 913 votes
My finances have been devastated
36% - 1438 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
24% - 961 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
OPINION | You were about to retire when Covid-19 struck your savings - now what?

31 May

OPINION | You were about to retire when Covid-19 struck your savings - now what?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R10 000 to invest. What are the best options during Covid-19?

03 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I have R10 000 to invest. What are the best options during Covid-19?
MONEY CLINIC: Is it legal for our landlord to charge us a R500 late penalty fee...

20 May

MONEY CLINIC: Is it legal for our landlord to charge us a R500 late penalty fee during Covid-19?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo