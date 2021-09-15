59m ago

WATCH | The dazzling potential of lab-grown diamonds

accreditation
DW
0:00
Lab-grown diamonds are taking some of the shine off the billion-dollar diamond business. Man-made diamonds are cheaper and more sustainable, and the technology used to produce them could also lead to innovations in other sectors.
