WATCH | The dazzling potential of lab-grown diamonds

Lab-grown diamonds are taking some of the shine off the billion-dollar diamond business. Man-made diamonds are cheaper and more sustainable, and the technology used to produce them could also lead to innovations in other sectors.
Rand - Dollar
14.36
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.82
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.95
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.50
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,803.29
-0.1%
Silver
23.73
-0.5%
Palladium
1,969.50
-0.5%
Platinum
932.00
-1.3%
Brent Crude
73.60
+0.1%
Top 40
58,115
0.0%
All Share
64,301
0.0%
Resource 10
60,541
0.0%
Industrial 25
80,934
0.0%
Financial 15
14,229
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
