WATCH | Why are Huawei phone prices rising in China?

- New evidence points to corruption in SAP's R1bn water deals
- DPE will 'request' lenders to bail out SAA
- EXCLUSIVE | Report calls for action against ex-Mango CEO Bezuidenhout after nepotism allegations
- I'm tired of dancing around inclusion and diversity issues, says ex-Clicks director after exit
- Mini budget could be final option for Gordhan, Mboweni to save 'dead duck' SAA
- Ruling against North West prosecutions head ups pressure on Ramaphosa, NPA to take action
- UCT Ombud accuses varsity of covering up 'bullying' by vice-chancellor Phakeng
- Politically exposed people will be barred from doing business with the state if draft plan gets nod
- SIU seeks to block Eastern Cape health dept's payment for R10m scooter contract
- Cynthia Nixon on Ratched, representation and Ryan Murphy's not-so-subtle shot at Donald Trump
ZAR/USD
16.28
(-1.00)
ZAR/GBP
21.06
(-0.47)
ZAR/EUR
19.31
(-0.88)
ZAR/AUD
11.90
(-0.72)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.96)
Gold
1952.62
(+0.29)
Silver
26.87
(-0.53)
Platinum
930.00
(-0.21)
Brent Crude
43.78
(+2.41)
Palladium
2358.01
(+1.96)
All Share
54673.65
(-0.66)
Top 40
50399.16
(-0.59)
Financial 15
9841.32
(-2.14)
Industrial 25
72558.00
(-1.08)
Resource 10
55438.10
(+0.58)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1290 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 8602 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 1893 votes
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
22 Jul
MONEY CLINIC | I have R1.3m in savings, and no debt. Should I buy an SUV or a...
16 Sep
MONEY CLINIC | I have R5 000 to spare after finishing debt review. How can I put...
29 Aug
MONEY CLINIC | I'm investing offshore to buy a Golden visa. How should I invest my...
12 Sep