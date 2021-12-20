We inherited a 'broken Prasa' but we will fix it, Mbalula vows amid SIU probe of 44 officials

Despite having "inherited a broken" Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) "in dire straits", the Department of Transport intends to fully address the matter and the process is already "firmly on track", Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula said in a statement on Monday.

According to Mbalula, a report by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) implicates about 44 officials in wrongdoing. He says the Prasa board is implementing consequence management in this regard. An example Mbalula gives is the Prasa board having terminated the employment of the group CEO Zolani Matthews.

Matthews has since applying for an interdict against his final dismissal. He had allegedly failed to disclose having dual citizenship.

City Press reported on Sunday that, after having fired Matthews, the Prasa board was now gunning for the chief financial officer Lesiba Fosu on various - as yet uproven - allegations.

Mbalula undertook to provide a comprehensive update on progress made at Prasa in the new year, including regarding a national rail policy.