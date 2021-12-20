48m ago

add bookmark

We inherited a 'broken Prasa' but we will fix it, Mbalula vows amid SIU probe of 44 officials

accreditation
Compiled by Carin Smith
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mbalula says a report by the Special Investigating Unit implicates about 44 Prasa officials in wrongdoing.
Mbalula says a report by the Special Investigating Unit implicates about 44 Prasa officials in wrongdoing.
Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

Despite having "inherited a broken" Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) "in dire straits", the Department of Transport intends to fully address the matter and the process is already "firmly on track", Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula said in a statement on Monday.

According to Mbalula, a report by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) implicates about 44 officials in wrongdoing. He says the Prasa board is implementing consequence management in this regard. An example Mbalula gives is the Prasa board having terminated the employment of the group CEO Zolani Matthews.

Matthews has since applying for an interdict against his final dismissal. He had allegedly failed to disclose having dual citizenship.

City Press reported on Sunday that, after having fired Matthews, the Prasa board was now gunning for the chief financial officer Lesiba Fosu on various - as yet uproven - allegations.

Mbalula undertook to provide a comprehensive update on progress made at Prasa in the new year, including regarding a national rail policy. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
prasafikile mbalulatransportrail
Rand - Dollar
15.74
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.81
+1.2%
Rand - Euro
17.79
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.21
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.7%
Gold
1,795.08
-0.2%
Silver
22.28
-0.4%
Palladium
1,727.50
-3.2%
Platinum
929.50
-0.9%
Brent Crude
73.52
-2.0%
Top 40
63,653
-1.6%
All Share
70,088
-1.6%
Resource 10
66,629
-2.7%
Industrial 25
91,285
-0.6%
Financial 15
14,109
-2.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I withdraw part of my provident fund to pay off my debt?

19 Dec

MONEY CLINIC | Can I withdraw part of my provident fund to pay off my debt?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm not married in community of property, so why are we both under...

15 Dec

MONEY CLINIC | I'm not married in community of property, so why are we both under debt review?
MONEY CLINIC | How can I stick to my budget this festive season?

11 Dec

MONEY CLINIC | How can I stick to my budget this festive season?
Read more
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo