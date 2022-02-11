West Coast communities tell court Searcher may still be blasting, just not in SA waters

West Coast communities allege that Searcher may still be conducting a seismic survey, in international waters.



Searcher this week said it is complying with an order that prevents it from conducting seismic blasting in SA waters.

Communities want the court to dismiss an urgent court bid by Searcher, if it is still continuing survey activities.

West Coast communities in court papers, allege that geoscience data company Searcher, may still be conducting seismic blasting - but in international waters.



On Monday the Western Cape High Court ruled that Searcher halt a seismic survey off the West Coast, pending a hearing on 7 March.

"[Searcher is]… directed to discontinue activities intended to give effect to or related to the seismic survey of the west and southwest coast of South Africa that commenced on 24 January," Judge Daniel Thulare said.

In an emailed notice to journalists on Tuesday, Searcher said that it respects the laws of South Africa and is complying with the order. "…[W]e have ceased acquisition in South African waters," the email read.

But on Wednesday, the company filed an urgent application to have the high court reconsider the interim interdict, indicating that it is losing millions each day as a result of the order. It further argued that the way the interim interdict was granted was unfair, Fin24 previously reported.

The hearing for the urgent application is expected to be 14 February at 10:00.

In an answering affidavit by West Coast communities, who had launched the initial application to have the courts block the survey, they suggest that Searcher is not suffering "extreme prejudice" from the interdict, especially if the blasting is continuing.



In the answering affidavit, filed by the applicants' lawyer from the Legal Resources Centre, Wilmien Wicomb, communities raised concerns that the seismic survey has not stopped and may be continuing, in international waters.

Since the award of the interdict, the communities have diligently attempted to ascertain whether Searcher has stopped its seismic blasting. Searcher has confirmed that it has ceased blasting in South African waters. So far it has declined to answer whether it is blasting outside South African waters and, if it is, the basis on which it is blasting.





In the papers, Wicomb chronicles the correspondence with Searcher's attorney Roy Barendse to get confirmation whether the company had indeed ceased blasting.

The order was granted on Monday afternoon, but on Tuesday morning the applicants' lawyers were notified that the vessel BGP Pioneer, was still surveying South African waters, Wicomb recalled.

Wicomb subsequently reached out to Barendse to find out if Searcher had complied with the order. According to Wicomb, information on public platforms indicated the vessel conducting the survey, BGP Pioneer, was still in the survey area.

Supplied Marine Traffic





The applicants' lawyers were prepared to approach the court for a contempt of court order against Searcher, with punitive costs against the company. Wicomb had notified Barendse of their intentions to do so if there was no written confirmation that Searcher discontinued its activities.

After further correspondence via phone call and email, Barendse, in writing, indicated that he was instructed that the vessel had ceased performing the seismic survey and that a media statement would be issued. Searcher then sent out its notice to journalists indicating it complied with the order and had ceased blasting in South African waters.

But Wicomb said that applicants were most concerned that Searcher's email "merely" stated that it ceased blasting in South African waters.

"The communities allege Searcher is still blasting in international waters, based on information accessible on public platforms. If this is so, it is in contempt of court. It is also likely in violation of numerous laws regulating the oceans," the affidavit read.

According to the court papers, Searcher had not provided further information on whether it has continued blasting. The applicants want Searcher to inform the court whether it is blasting in international waters and if so, to explain why the blasting is not unlawful. They want Searcher to also provide the court and communities with the required permits and authorisations for its activities in international waters, the affidavit indicated.

If they fail to do this, then communities put forward that Searcher is unlawfully continuing blasting and should not be allowed the relief it seeks in its urgent application to have the court reconsider the interim interdict. The applicants added that Searcher's arguments that it is suffering extreme prejudice as a result of the interdict, would fall away due to the continued seismic survey activity.

Fin24 has reached out to Searcher to find out if seismic blasting is still continuing, in international waters.

Wicomb further addressed Searcher's argument that the way the order was granted was "procedurally unfair." Wicomb noted that communities made out a "proper case" for the interim interdict and added that Thulare had engaged with both counsel before making the ruling. Thulare had considered submissions from Searcher's counsel on the prejudice it would face, the papers indicated.



The applicants have argued that their constitutional rights should take precedence over Searcher's commercial interests. "Commercial interest must give way to constitutional rights where there is an infringement on those constitutional rights," the affidavit read.

The applicants want the court to dismiss Searcher's application.

Meanwhile on Friday, Searcher issued a statement asserting that it is committed to conducting its operations in a "lawful and environmentally responsible" way.

"[Searcher]… has worked with the Petroleum Agency of South Africa (PASA) to ensure we have complied with all legal requirements for the approval and operation of seismic surveys in South African waters," the statement read.

PASA had granted Searcher the reconnaissance permit for the survey in May 2021, it is also one of the respondents in the matter.

Searcher also said that its Environmental Management Plan meets the standards of an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), as required by the National Environmental Management Act (NEMA) and the NEMA EIA regulations. However, applicants are disputing that Searcher has the required environmental authorisation, and this will be further aired out in a hearing scheduled on 7 March.