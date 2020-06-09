23m ago

Western Cape Liquor Authority suspends 32 licences, investigates 65 for lockdown breaches

  • A total of 65 investigations into lockdown breaches are underway.
  • 32 liquor licences have been suspended and some cases have been referred to the police. 
  • Provincial minister for community safety Albert Fritz says alcohol abuse straining the healthcare system.

The Western Cape Liquor Authority has in recent weeks conducted 65 investigations into liquor license holders who allegedly failed to adhere to lockdown regulations, it said on Tuesday.

Of these, 8 have been referred to the SA Police Service, and 32 liquor licenses have been suspended.

The Western Cape Liquor Authority may issue a fine of up to R115 000 or revoke the license of those who do not comply, subject to an investigation.

According to lockdown Level 3 rules, the sale of alcohol - which had previously been banned - was again permitted from 1 June, but only from Monday to Thursday and only from 09:00 to 17:00. It may not be consumed at the premises where it was sold.

According to provincial minister of community safety Albert Fritz, the Western Cape has seen an increase in the number of alcohol-related trauma cases since the un-banning of alcohol sales, putting the healthcare system, dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, under even more pressure.

"The abuse of alcohol takes beds away from people who need it during this difficult time," says Fritz.

His department will continue to enforce the relevant regulations, with a particular focus on taverns, he added.

Since 1 June 2020, inspectors were widely deployed to monitor premises in areas where non-compliance was prevalent or likely to occur, according to Fritz.

Fritz says licensed outlets have generally been very compliant, and some licensees undertook to close their businesses where there was overcrowding. Many outlets complied with the prescribed health protocols in terms of the use of thermometers and hand sanitisers.

News24 earlier reported that according to the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs, rumours about reinstitution of a total liquor ban are, at present, fake news.

However, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has vowed to lobby national government to reinstate the ban in that province due to a surge in alcohol-related incidents including road accidents and crime including gender-based violence, assault and murder. 

