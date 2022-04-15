3h ago

add bookmark

WhatsApp tests new feature to organise groups for work, school

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Getty)
(Getty)

WhatsApp is testing a new feature called Communities to organise groups in larger structures that could be used by workplaces or schools, the messaging service owned by Meta Platforms said on Thursday.

WhatsApp head Will Cathcart said the feature would bring together groups, which are capped at 256 users, under bigger umbrellas where administrators could send alerts to a community of thousands.

"This is really oriented at the communities you're already a part of in your life that are doing private communication," said Cathcart in an interview with Reuters, citing Salesforce-owned Slack or Microsoft Teams as comparable types of communication.

He said there were no current plans to charge for the new feature, which is being beta tested with a small number of global communities, but did not rule out offering "premium features to enterprise" in the future.

The messaging service, which is end-to-end encrypted and has about 2 billion users, said the Communities feature would also be end-to-end encrypted.

WhatsApp has grappled with abuses including bulk messaging and the spread of misinformation and hate speech. Cathcart said users would not be able to search for different Communities on WhatsApp and that it would use anti-abuse tools and safeguards like forwarding limits for the new feature.

WhatsApp said there would also be changes to its Groups feature before the launch of Communities. It said it was adding the ability for group administrators to remove problematic messages from everyone's chat, introducing voice calling for up to 32 people, increasing file sharing to 2 gigabytes and adding emoji reactions to messages.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Thursday post that Communities would be rolled out over the coming months. He said Meta would be building community messaging features for Facebook, Messenger and Instagram.

Meta also plans to roll out end-to-end encryption across the other messaging services on its apps as part of its ongoing, declared pivot towards privacy.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
whatsappmeta
Rand - Dollar
14.69
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.18
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
15.87
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.87
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,973.49
-0.0%
Silver
25.67
+0.1%
Palladium
2,371.00
-0.0%
Platinum
996.00
+0.2%
Brent Crude
111.70
+2.6%
Top 40
66,482
0.0%
All Share
73,383
0.0%
Resource 10
82,425
0.0%
Industrial 25
78,661
0.0%
Financial 15
16,443
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?

09 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?
MONEY CLINIC | Can creditors just deduct money from my bank account?

02 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | Can creditors just deduct money from my bank account?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a partial withdrawal from my preservation fund?

19 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a partial withdrawal from my preservation fund?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo