35m ago

add bookmark

235 000 civil servants to strike in coming days as union rejects offer

accreditation
Khulekani Magubane
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Members of the Public Servants Association. (Photo: Aletta Harrison, News24)
Members of the Public Servants Association. (Photo: Aletta Harrison, News24)
Aletta Harrison
  • The Public Servants Association said it was preparing for a strike which could start as soon as next week.
  • The PSA said it was finalising picketing rules for the strike and that it expected the government to respond formally on Friday.
  • The union said parties would meet on Monday to conclude deliberations on the rules, after which it would issue a strike notice.
  • For more stories, go to the News24 Business front page.

The Public Servants Association (PSA) said it was preparing for a strike as early as next week after rejecting the government's 3% wage increase offer in the public wage negotiations.

The 235 000 member-strong union said in a statement that it attended a meeting on Tuesday on the proposed draft picketing rules for a strike.

The union will wait for the government to respond on picketing rules by Friday. The last major strike in the public sector was in 2010, affecting schools and other public services. 

READ | Teachers union breaks ranks, says it will accept govt's 3% wage offer

After PSA declared a dispute, the government raised their offer from 2% to 3% and threw in continued payment of the cash gratuity until 31 March 2023. While the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) announced last week that its members resolved to accept the 3% offer, the PSA is doubling down.

"The PSA requested a mandate from its members to accept or reject the offer, resulting in a rejection of the offer by the majority of members who provided a mandate.

"Section 69(4) of the Labour Relations Act stipulates that unless there is a collective agreement binding on the trade union that regulates picketing, the commissioner conciliating the dispute must attempt to secure an agreement between parties to the dispute on rules that should apply to any picket in relation to that strike," the statement said.

The statement said parties in the negotiations would meet next Monday to conclude deliberations on the rules, or the arbitration commissioner will issue picketing rules in line with section 69 of the Labour Relations Act.

"The PSA proposed some amendments to the rules and the government requested time to apply its mind to the proposed amendments. Parties agreed that government will provide a written response on 14 October 2022 to which the PSA will reply. The PSA will thereafter issue a notice to strike and commence with lunch-time pickets in support of a strike," the statement said.

READ | Public sector unions get certificate to strike

The PSA said it was still open to reconsidering revised offers from government. 

"Despite government indicating that the offer is now 'off the table' and that it will not re-open negotiations on the current offer, the PSA maintains that the pending massive strike action will prompt government to reconsider its position.

"The PSA, however, remains willing to engage government to resolve the impasse."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sadtupsawage talksstrikepublic wage bill
Rand - Dollar
18.16
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.05
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.66
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.39
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.4%
Gold
1,672.90
+0.4%
Silver
19.27
+0.6%
Palladium
2,147.00
+0.9%
Platinum
892.26
+0.3%
Brent Crude
94.29
-2.0%
Top 40
58,399
+0.3%
All Share
64,725
+0.2%
Resource 10
61,825
+0.6%
Industrial 25
78,421
+0.7%
Financial 15
13,996
-1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22277.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo