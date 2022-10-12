235 000 civil servants to strike in coming days as union rejects offer

The Public Servants Association said it was preparing for a strike which could start as soon as next week.

The PSA said it was finalising picketing rules for the strike and that it expected the government to respond formally on Friday.

The union said parties would meet on Monday to conclude deliberations on the rules, after which it would issue a strike notice.

For more stories, go to the News24 Business front page.

The Public Servants Association (PSA) said it was preparing for a strike as early as next week after rejecting the government's 3% wage increase offer in the public wage negotiations.



The 235 000 member-strong union said in a statement that it attended a meeting on Tuesday on the proposed draft picketing rules for a strike.

The union will wait for the government to respond on picketing rules by Friday. The last major strike in the public sector was in 2010, affecting schools and other public services.

READ | Teachers union breaks ranks, says it will accept govt's 3% wage offer

After PSA declared a dispute, the government raised their offer from 2% to 3% and threw in continued payment of the cash gratuity until 31 March 2023. While the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) announced last week that its members resolved to accept the 3% offer, the PSA is doubling down.

"The PSA requested a mandate from its members to accept or reject the offer, resulting in a rejection of the offer by the majority of members who provided a mandate.

"Section 69(4) of the Labour Relations Act stipulates that unless there is a collective agreement binding on the trade union that regulates picketing, the commissioner conciliating the dispute must attempt to secure an agreement between parties to the dispute on rules that should apply to any picket in relation to that strike," the statement said.

The statement said parties in the negotiations would meet next Monday to conclude deliberations on the rules, or the arbitration commissioner will issue picketing rules in line with section 69 of the Labour Relations Act.



"The PSA proposed some amendments to the rules and the government requested time to apply its mind to the proposed amendments. Parties agreed that government will provide a written response on 14 October 2022 to which the PSA will reply. The PSA will thereafter issue a notice to strike and commence with lunch-time pickets in support of a strike," the statement said.

READ | Public sector unions get certificate to strike

The PSA said it was still open to reconsidering revised offers from government.

"Despite government indicating that the offer is now 'off the table' and that it will not re-open negotiations on the current offer, the PSA maintains that the pending massive strike action will prompt government to reconsider its position.

"The PSA, however, remains willing to engage government to resolve the impasse."

