41 flights hit by refuelling problem at OR Tambo on Thursday

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) says that challenges with refuelling of aircraft impacted 41 flights at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday.

There was a technical issue with the main supply valve that provides fuel to the apron, or the area where the aircraft is parked. This caused delays to domestic and international departures. A tanker was then used to refuel aircraft.

"Since the commencement of operations until 08:30, when the problem was resolved, a total of 41 flights were impacted, 32 being domestic, eight international and one regional flight," the statement read.

The refuelling problem started on Wednesday, leaving local and international holiday travellers stranded, News24 reported.

ACSA said that additional staff members were deployed to assist passengers with queries and that affected airlines and passengers were notified.

"Operations are back to normal except for knock-on effects of late departures this morning leading to delayed returned flights," the statement read.

Earlier this month, a faulty visibility sensor on the airport's primary runway caused problems.