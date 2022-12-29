1h ago

add bookmark

41 flights hit by refuelling problem at OR Tambo on Thursday

accreditation
Compiled by Lameez Omarjee
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Flights were delayed on Thursday morning due to refuelling challenges at OR Tambo.
Flights were delayed on Thursday morning due to refuelling challenges at OR Tambo.
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) says that challenges with refuelling of aircraft impacted 41 flights at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday.

There was a technical issue with the main supply valve that provides fuel to the apron, or the area where the aircraft is parked. This caused delays to domestic and international departures. A tanker was then used to refuel aircraft.

"Since the commencement of operations until 08:30, when the problem was resolved, a total of 41 flights were impacted, 32 being domestic, eight international and one regional flight," the statement read.

READ | Visibility sensor at OR Tambo faulty but not a safety risk, says ACSA

The refuelling problem started on Wednesday, leaving local and international holiday travellers stranded, News24 reported

ACSA said that additional staff members were deployed to assist passengers with queries and that affected airlines and passengers were notified.

"Operations are back to normal except for knock-on effects of late departures this morning leading to delayed returned flights," the statement read.

Earlier this month, a faulty visibility sensor on the airport's primary runway caused problems

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
airports company south africaor tambo international airporttravelaircraftairport
Rand - Dollar
17.04
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.53
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
18.14
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.47
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,810.89
+0.4%
Silver
23.70
+0.7%
Palladium
1,776.42
-0.7%
Platinum
1,016.50
+0.6%
Brent Crude
83.26
-1.3%
Top 40
67,215
-1.4%
All Share
73,250
-1.4%
Resource 10
71,491
-2.3%
Industrial 25
90,689
-0.8%
Financial 15
15,458
-1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo