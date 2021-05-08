1h ago

add bookmark

Africa wants its own vaccine plants to avoid missing out on shots

Janice Kew and Antony Sguazzin, Bloomberg
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The government has dragged its feet with the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines and we are playing catch-up, writes the author.
The government has dragged its feet with the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines and we are playing catch-up, writes the author.
Reuters
  • States in the African continent are calling for the establishment of full vaccine-manufacturing plants to prepare for future pandemics.
  • Most African countries are almost out of initial supplies and the continent accounts for just 2% of global administered shots.
  • The United States changed its stance to back the proposal this week, opening the door to negotiations between members of the World Trade Organization.

Rwanda, South Africa and Senegal are among countries calling for the establishment of full vaccine-manufacturing plants to prepare for future pandemics after Africa found itself at the back of the queue for Covid-19 shots.

While many developed nations are well advanced with their vaccination rollouts, most African countries are almost out of initial supplies and the continent accounts for just 2% of global administered shots, data from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show.

There are fewer than 10 vaccine manufacturers in Africa, based across Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal and South Africa, according to the World Health Organization. And most of those carry out packaging and labeling rather than manufacturing. That makes the continent ill-equipped to source and supply doses in times of crisis, as this pandemic has demonstrated.

"The only way to ensure vaccine equity is to produce more vaccines where they are needed," Rwanda President Paul Kagame said this week.

"So long as Africa remains dependent on other regions for vaccines, we will always be at the back of the queue whenever there is scarcity."

Among the biggest barriers to local manufacturing are intellectual-property protections. Almost 100 developing countries led by India and South Africa have petitioned for a waiver and the sharing of recipes for Covid-19 doses, but that's been opposed by some nations and the drugmakers themselves.

The United States unexpectedly changed its stance to back the proposal this week, opening the door to negotiations between members of the World Trade Organization.

The campaign "is understandable given past and present experience of waiting in line to get life-saving medications and vaccines," Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director-general of WTO, said at a conference last month. WTO members "must increase vaccine production now and also look for pragmatic outcomes" to the intellectual-property protection issue.

Specialised skills

Vaccine manufacturing needs both significant financing and specialized skills to build factories that can be certified as free from contamination, said Stavros Nicolaou, chairman of South Africa's local pharmaceutical manufacturers industry association.

"These skills and expertise are in limited supply on the continent," he said. "It is possible to build further fill-and-finish capacity, but this requires local manufacturers having guaranteed off-takes and ongoing demand."

The BioVac Institute, a state-backed South African vaccine company, has won a deal with US-based ImmunityBio  to make coronavirus shots if that company's vaccine is approved.

It expects a new plant to cost as much as $241 million. In Ghana, the pharma industry body has also proposaed a local factory, but says it could take as long as two years to complete.

BioVac currently runs a fill-finish site, allowing it to package doses, but now wants to build a plant that produces the ingredients needed for the vaccines themselves. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings, another South African company, signed a deal with Johnson & Johnson to fill and finish its version of the Covid-19 vaccine locally.

The plant being used cost R3.4 billion and came on stream last year, three years after Aspen started building it.

"The current Covid-19 pandemic presents a great opportunity to harness the various conversations and proposals into an action-oriented road map," said William Ampofo, chairman of the African Vaccine Manufacturing Initiative.

"Increased vaccine production in Africa will facilitate immunization of childhood diseases and control outbreaks of highly infectious pathogens."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
world trade organisationunited statessenegalafricasouth africarwandalockdowncovid 19coronavirusvaccine
USD/ZAR
14.05
0.0%
GBP/ZAR
19.67
0.0%
EUR/ZAR
17.10
0.0%
AUD/ZAR
11.03
0.0%
JPY/ZAR
0.13
0.0%
Gold
1,831.32
0.0%
Silver
27.45
0.0%
Palladium
2,929.64
0.0%
Platinum
1,256.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
68.28
+0.3%
Top 40
62,573
+1.4%
All Share
68,520
+1.4%
Resource 10
71,474
+2.1%
Industrial 25
86,856
+0.9%
Financial 15
12,711
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1387 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 3460 votes
My landlord refused
27% - 1836 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?

31 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?
MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?

27 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?
Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap

28 Mar

Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo