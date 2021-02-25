1h ago

add bookmark

Africa’s biggest fibre company raises $840 million in bond sale

Loni Prinsloo and Bella Genga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Strive Masiyiwa at a conference in 2016. (Photo by Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Strive Masiyiwa at a conference in 2016. (Photo by Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Liquid Telecom, majority owned by telecoms tycoon Strive Masiyiwa, raised $840 million in a bond sale to refinance debt and expand further into Africa.

The sale was conducted by joint bookrunners JPMorgan Chase & Co., Standard Chartered and Standard Bank Group, Liquid Chief Financial Officer Kate Hennessy said on Thursday by email.

The amount raised includes a $100 million investment by the International Finance Corp.

The offering was 5.5 times oversubscribed, Hennessy said.

“The level of interest from high-quality investors has been unprecedented for an African issuer and reflects an excess of 220 investor orders,” she said. “The order book shows the confidence that investors have in the future growth strategy for the group.”

Liquid has installed more than 70 000 km of fiber across Africa. It operates five data centers in South Africa, Kenya and Rwanda. Demand for higher-speed internet connections and data storage is increasing on the continent as hundreds of millions of people start connecting to the internet, mostly using their mobile phones.

The bond was listed on the Euronext Dublin exchange on Thursday, according to the IFC. The proceeds will be used to pay existing debt and to increase access to broadband services, the company said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Netflix adds Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa to board as part of Africa growth push
Zimbabwe billionaire struggles to sell telecom asset
'This is not an appeal to lift sanctions': Masiyiwa pleads for Zimbabwe coronavirus fund
ZAR/USD
14.85
(-2.56)
ZAR/GBP
21.01
(-2.50)
ZAR/EUR
18.15
(-2.91)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-2.24)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-2.23)
Gold
1772.35
(-1.71)
Silver
27.67
(-0.93)
Platinum
1237.00
(-1.94)
Brent Crude
66.41
(+2.64)
Palladium
2474.00
(+1.37)
All Share
67516.60
(+1.99)
Top 40
62090.46
(+2.21)
Financial 15
12358.55
(+0.03)
Industrial 25
86777.70
(+0.26)
Resource 10
70469.10
(+5.60)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1016 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2549 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1367 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?

13 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?
This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why

07 Feb

This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why
MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go...

06 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go about it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo