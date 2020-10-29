33m ago

add bookmark

Africa’s richest man delays cement listing in London until 2023

Emele Onu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Aliko Dangote
Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest person, has again delayed plans to sell shares in his cement maker on the London Stock Exchange, opting instead to focus on increasing exports and boosting the Nigerian company’s foreign-exchange reserves.

Dangote Cement, the continent’s biggest producer of the building material, isn’t expected to attempt a UK initial public offering until at least 2023, Temilade Aduroja, head of investor relations at the Lagos-based company, said by email.

“The London listing is not something which will happen in the short to medium term,” he said. “We are focused on our export strategy and increasing our foreign-currency revenue.”

Aliko Dangote, 63, who has a net worth of more than $14 billion, has long expressed his ambition for Dangote Cement to have a secondary London listing to diversify its ownership and gain access to cheaper funds on international markets. Yet for one reason or another he’s never managed to pull the trigger. The controlling shareholder said in 2018 the listing would happen the following year, only for Brian Egan, former chief financial officer, to state that 2020 was more likely.

Nigeria’s biggest listed company by market value, Dangote Cement took advantage of a drop in yields in the domestic debt markets to raise 100 billion naira ($259 million) through commercial papers in May and April, the largest offering of its kind at the time.

The group said in July it’s looking to export clinker to 15 countries in Central and West Africa in a bid to boost revenue and resolve a scarcity of foreign exchange scarcity in Nigeria.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
New CEO for MTN Nigeria as Ferdi Moolman readies to take up role as chief risk officer
Sub-Saharan Africa set for first recession in 25 years, says World Bank
Muted demand pushes cement producer PPC to major loss
Read more on:
aliko dangote
ZAR/USD
16.34
(-0.02)
ZAR/GBP
21.28
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
19.21
(+0.09)
ZAR/AUD
11.55
(-0.02)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.19)
Gold
1882.24
(+0.17)
Silver
23.42
(+0.07)
Platinum
870.00
(+0.11)
Brent Crude
39.48
(-4.73)
Palladium
2259.00
(+0.71)
All Share
52308.14
(-3.28)
Top 40
47930.58
(-3.29)
Financial 15
10026.43
(-4.54)
Industrial 25
72862.13
(-1.98)
Resource 10
48131.41
(-4.51)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
23% - 124 votes
No, I did not.
51% - 272 votes
My landlord refused
25% - 134 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My ex-wife recently passed. Do I have claim to her pension fund?

22 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | My ex-wife recently passed. Do I have claim to her pension fund?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I be removed from debt review with only one account left to pay?

28 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | Can I be removed from debt review with only one account left to pay?
How to get your rental deposit back

18 Oct 2020

How to get your rental deposit back
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo