1h ago

add bookmark

Currency in free fall, Zimbabwe tries forex auction system dating back 16 years

Crecey Kuyedzwa
This is a cityscape image of the city of Harare, Zimbabwe. The image was taken at 05:43 am looking east of the CBZ (Central Business District)
This is a cityscape image of the city of Harare, Zimbabwe. The image was taken at 05:43 am looking east of the CBZ (Central Business District)
Timothy Marks
  • Zimbabwe has tried to stabilise its currency for the past three years. 
  • It has previously tried a currency peg and a managed float. 
  • The forex auction system was last used in 2004 and abandoned after just a year.

After struggling to stabilise its currency for the past three years, Zimbabwe on Tuesday turned to a foreign exchange trading system it last used in 2004.

The southern African country was set to introduce a Foreign Exchange Auction System to determine the Zimbabwe dollar exchange rate after the previous systems – namely a currency peg and a managed float – failed to stabilise the Zimbabwe dollar.

The Zimbabwe dollar, which was for the past two months pegged at 25 to the United States dollar, had lost significant value on the parallel market, which is widely used to trade foreign currency.

Prior to adoption of the pegged exchange rate system, the market had used the interbank market system since February 2019, but this too failed to stabilise the exchange rate.

Many informal foreign currency traders are exchanging the Zimbabwe dollar at an rate of between 80 and 100 to the greenback.

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr John Mangudya said last week the auction system would operate on the Reuters Forex Trading platform, a real-time electronic trading system.

Mangudya said the auction would improve transparency and efficiency in the trading of forex in Zimbabwe.

The auction system is not new to Zimbabwe, as currency instability back in 2004 saw the country introduce the same system.

It was abandoned within a year following complaints of manipulation of the rate by the central bank, and an inability by foreign currency holders to withdraw their offers from the auction if they were unhappy with bids.

Economist and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Monetary Policy Committee member Eddie Cross said what the market needed for the auction system to be successful was "confidence in the process and transparency".

Cross said with the central bank lacking reserves, the system would depend on supply and demand.

"If conducted properly and with little interference by authorities, the auction system will achieve the desired objectives," added Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce chief executive Takunda Mugaga.

Related Links
Zim move to pay civil servants USD allowances is 'crazy' - MPC member
WATCH | Zimbabwean firm rolls into global cigar market
Zimbabwe gives civil servants 50% salary hike, adds coronavirus allowance in US dollars
Read more on:
zimbabwecurrencyforex
ZAR/USD
17.22
(+0.12)
ZAR/GBP
21.58
(+0.05)
ZAR/EUR
19.49
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.95
(+0.17)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.15)
Gold
1768.91
(+0.80)
Silver
17.95
(+0.98)
Platinum
829.00
(+0.67)
Brent Crude
42.86
(+2.21)
Palladium
1929.01
(-0.60)
All Share
55474.93
(+2.30)
Top 40
51193.19
(+2.64)
Financial 15
10222.81
(-0.44)
Industrial 25
77512.08
(+2.38)
Resource 10
51926.32
(+4.05)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
17% - 1160 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 1557 votes
My finances have been devastated
34% - 2273 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 1675 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30...

20 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30 000?
MONEY CLINIC: Am I liable to pay rent for a flat I am not yet occupying?

17 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: Am I liable to pay rent for a flat I am not yet occupying?
MONEY CLINIC: How does the economic fallout from Covid-19 affect my pension?

13 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: How does the economic fallout from Covid-19 affect my pension?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo