43m ago

add bookmark

Namibia sticks with AstraZeneca shot despite efficacy study

Kaula Nhongo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)
(Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Namibia plans to go ahead with the roll-out of the AstraZeneca vaccine even after South Africa stalled its use because trials showed it’s less effective against mild infection of a Covid-19 strain dominant in the region.

The country is expected to receive doses of the shot as part of its program to immunise 60% of the population after the World Health Organisation recommended its use, Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula told lawmakers on Wednesday.

“We have received a letter from the Covax facility stating that Namibia can expect to be distributed doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine during mid- or late-February,” he said.

South Africa chose to start its immunisation with Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine after tests showed the Astra shot offered less protection against mild infection caused by the new strain that was first identified in the country and has since spread across southern Africa and elsewhere. It’s unclear how effective the Astra vaccine is against severe infection.

The health ministry was still investigating whether the South African variant is prevalent in Namibia, Shangula said. Apart from Covax, a WHO facility to help ensure equitable access to vaccines, the government is also in talks with manufacturers in China, Russia, India and the US, he said.

China will donate 100 000 doses of the Sinopharm shot to Namibia, which is one of the Asian nation’s priority countries to buy its vaccines, according to Zhang Yiming, the Chinese ambassador to Namibia.

Namibia, with a population of 2.5 million people, has recorded about 36 000 cases of the virus and almost 400 deaths.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Tokyo stocks close higher ahead of vaccine rollout
Equities rally on pandemic recovery, US stimulus optimism
SA renewables firm Renergen to start production of ultra-cold Covid-19 vaccine storage
ZAR/USD
14.63
(-0.55)
ZAR/GBP
20.45
(-0.84)
ZAR/EUR
17.69
(-0.39)
ZAR/AUD
11.36
(-0.11)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.27)
Gold
1775.49
(-0.13)
Silver
27.04
(-1.17)
Platinum
1264.50
(-0.08)
Brent Crude
63.97
(+1.34)
Palladium
2360.50
(-0.69)
All Share
66575.45
(-0.80)
Top 40
61206.58
(-0.86)
Financial 15
12355.71
(-0.75)
Industrial 25
88884.86
(-0.93)
Resource 10
65636.34
(-0.80)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 950 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2376 votes
My landlord refused
27% - 1259 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?

13 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?
This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why

07 Feb

This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why
MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go...

06 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go about it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo