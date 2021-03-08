'Total system shutdown' as Ghana hit by countrywide power blackout

57m ago

  • Ghana said on Sunday it was facing a "total system shutdown". 
  • The power cut affected the entire country. 
  • Ghana has widespread electricity access, but power cuts are frequent. 

Ghana suffered a nationwide power cut on Sunday, the west African country's electricity provider GRIDCo said, as it attempted to restore power.

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) said it was dealing with "a total system shutdown".

"At approximately 2.10pm on Sunday March 07, 2021, a challenge in the power system led to a total system shutdown. This led to an interruption in power supply to all parts of the country," the company said in a statement.

"The technical team is currently working to restore power supply," it added. "GRIDCo is also working to ascertain the reasons behind the total system shutdown."

Ghanaians took to social media to express their frustration.

"Can you give us a timetable for these power outages. It's so not cool. We're fed up and we can't continue to suffer in this heat in our own homes," Vivian Quartey posted on Facebook.

"GRIDCo and ECG what is this? Do you want to destroy our home appliances? Enough!!" Frank Dodoo added on Twitter.

Power had still not returned in the capital Accra by 1845 GMT, an AFP reporter said.

Some 84 percent of Ghana's population has access to electricity, according to the World Bank — one of the highest rates in sub-Saharan Africa.

The country has both hydropower and thermal plants fuelled by crude oil and natural gas, and exports power to Togo, Benin and Burkina Faso.

However, power cuts are frequent — a problem that sparked major demonstrations in Ghana in 2015.

The country has enjoyed one of the fastest rates of economic growth in the world since the 2000s, fuelled by its significant supplies of gold, cocoa and oil.

However, some regions continue to suffer chronic poverty, and the global Covid-19 pandemic has dealt a heavy blow to Ghana's economy.

Ghana's economic growth is set to fall this year to 0.9 percent, according to International Monetary Fund forecasts -- the lowest rate for 30 years.

