1h ago

add bookmark

WTO formally picks Okonjo-Iweala as its first female, African leader

Bryce Baschuk
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nigerian former Foreign and Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala look on July 15, 2020, in Geneva, following her hearing before World Trade Organization 164 member states' representatives, as part of the application process to head the WTO as Director General.
Nigerian former Foreign and Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala look on July 15, 2020, in Geneva, following her hearing before World Trade Organization 164 member states' representatives, as part of the application process to head the WTO as Director General.
Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
  • The World Trade Organisation selected Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to be the first woman and first African as its leader.
  • The former Nigerian finance minister will be tasked with restoring trust in a rules-based global trading system roiled by protectionism and the Covid-19 pandemic. 
  • The WTO's 164 members unanimously selected the 66-year-old development economist to serve a four-year term as director general beginning 1 March.

The World Trade Organisation selected Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to be the first woman and first African as its leader, tasking the former Nigerian finance minister with restoring trust in a rules-based global trading system roiled by protectionism and the Covid-19 pandemic.

During a virtual meeting on Monday the WTO's 164 members unanimously selected the 66-year-old development economist to serve a four-year term as director general beginning 1 March. She can seek to renew her term after it ends on 31 August 2025.

After withstanding a veto of her candidacy by the now-departed Trump administration, Okonjo-Iweala takes the helm of the Geneva-based WTO at a precarious time for the world economy and just as the organisation itself is mired in a state of dysfunction.

She held a previous role as chair of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation after a public sector career in international finance, including two terms as Nigeria's finance minister and some 25 years at the World Bank. Her dual US citizenship means she's also the first American to hold the organisation's top job.

Navigating the growing chasm between China and western nations - which argue that China's entry into the organisation in 2001 failed to transform it into a market economy - will be a key challenge.

'Deliver soon'

The US delegation to the WTO said it is "committed to working closely with director general Okonjo-Iweala and she can count on the United States to be a constructive partner", according to a statement released in Geneva. "Dr Okonjo-Iweala has promised that under her leadership it will not be business as usual for the WTO, and we are excited and confident that she has the skills necessary to make good on this promise."

China's delegation to the WTO, in a statement, said "the WTO is at its critical moment and must be able to deliver soon. The collective decision made by the entire membership demonstrates a vote of trust not only in Dr Ngozi herself, but also in our vision, our expectation and the multilateral trading system that we all believe and preserve".

Washington and Brussels have railed against China's massive subsidy programs, forced technology transfers and the state's expansive influence over the Chinese economy - policies that they say have collectively resulted in trade distortions that negatively affect the global economy.

Rebuild trust

During her campaign, Okonjo-Iweala acknowledged the necessity of rebuilding trust between the US and China while trying to find areas of common interest. As a candidate she endorsed an ongoing an initiative among the US, EU and Japan aimed at developing new disciplines for industrial subsidies, state-owned enterprises and forced technology transfers.

In the near term, Okonjo-Iweala may look for some early wins on issues including:

  • A multilateral accord to curb harmful fishing subsidies;
  • Negotiations to govern the $26 trillion global e-commerce marketplace, which could reduce cross-border hurdles for US technology companies; and
  • Moderating talks to address the paralysis of the WTO appellate body, the forum for settling international trade disagreements.

This week the European Union is expected to call upon US President Joe Biden to consider a set of principals as a basis for negotiating and clarifying the WTO's dispute settlement rules.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
OPINION | Why one of 3 African candidates fits the bill as the new head of the WTO
Global powers scramble as WTO braces for 'worst recession of our lifetimes'
US revokes WTO subsidy preferences for South Africa & some other countries
Read more on:
world trade organisationngozi okonjo-iweala
ZAR/USD
14.46
(+0.55)
ZAR/GBP
20.11
(+0.28)
ZAR/EUR
17.54
(+0.45)
ZAR/AUD
11.25
(+0.29)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.79)
Gold
1818.43
(-0.12)
Silver
27.56
(+0.65)
Platinum
1302.99
(+3.80)
Brent Crude
62.27
(0.00)
Palladium
2393.99
(+0.58)
All Share
67124.83
(+1.50)
Top 40
61674.76
(+1.65)
Financial 15
12743.36
(-0.02)
Industrial 25
89672.13
(+0.53)
Resource 10
65469.15
(+3.95)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 917 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2296 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1232 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why

07 Feb

This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why
MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go...

06 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go about it?
MONEY CLINIC | How much should I invest in order to retire comfortably at 60?

27 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | How much should I invest in order to retire comfortably at 60?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo