Zim health minister sacked on fraud charges over US$60m Covid-19 equipment deal

Crecey Kuyedzwa
Obadiah Moyo. (Jekesai Njikizana / AFP)
Obadiah Moyo. (Jekesai Njikizana / AFP)

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sacked Health Minister Obadiah Moyo for "conduct inappropriate for a government minister".

Moyo's dismissal was announced in a statement released on Tuesday evening by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda.

Moyo is currently facing charges of abuse of office related to procurement fraud involving Covid-19-related medical and personal protective equipment.

He was arrested in mid-June and granted bail on allegations of corruption regarding a US$60-million deal to procure Covid-19 test kits and medical equipment.

Moyo became the second minister to be arrested for alleged corruption in Mnangagwa's government, after the arrest last year of then-tourism minister Prisca Mupfumira.

Read more on:
zimbabwelockdowncoronavirus
