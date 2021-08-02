38m ago

add bookmark

After billions in cost overruns, design flaws, delays and load shedding Medupi is finally complete

accreditation
Compiled by Ahmed Areff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Medupi power station near Lephalale, in Limpopo. Picture:Lucky Nxumalo
Medupi power station near Lephalale, in Limpopo. Picture:Lucky Nxumalo

Six years after the first unit began supplying power to the grid, the sixth and last generating unit at Eskom's Medupi coal power station in Lephalale, Limpopo has finally reached commercial operation. 

It is the fourth largest coal-fired plant and the largest dry-cooled power station in the world, and has been beset by cost overruns and significant design issues that led to major delays in the project. Breakdowns of units had often contributed to the recent spate of load shedding. 

Eskom said on Monday morning that commercial operation on Unit 1 "marks the completion of all building activities on the 4 764MW project". 

"This is an investment that will serve generations of the people of South Africa and power the economy for at least the next half-century," Bheki Nxumalo, group executive for Eskom’s group capital division said in a statement. 

"What remains for the Medupi project is the last part of implementing the agreed technical solutions related to the boiler design defects on the balance of plant. Once these repairs are completed during the next 24 months, Medupi will reliably deliver power to the national grid at full capacity, helping increase energy security for the country," said Bheki Nxumalo.

The station had an initial expected cost of R80 billion, which was revised several times, reaching an estimated cost of R234 billion in 2019. 

In January last year, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan told Fin24 that South Africans are paying up to four times more for electricity than a decade ago – and that’s due to finance stealing and cost overruns at the Medupi and Kusile power stations.

"It's because of tariff increases, and that’s to pay for Medupi and Kusile overruns, all the stealing that happened. It's for all the extra you’re paying for coal and maintenance and to original equipment manufacturers, et cetera. And it’s the ordinary citizen and the economy that’s paying the cost," Gordhan told Fin24 in an interview.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomload sheddingmedupicoalenergypower
Rand - Dollar
14.62
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.32
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.35
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.73
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,810.89
-0.2%
Silver
25.48
-0.0%
Palladium
2,685.00
+0.9%
Platinum
1,059.50
+0.7%
Brent Crude
75.41
+0.4%
Top 40
62,852
0.0%
All Share
68,971
0.0%
Resource 10
70,683
0.0%
Industrial 25
88,051
0.0%
Financial 15
12,906
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
In light of the recent looting, do you think a basic income grant is the right approach to deal with SA’s hunger and poverty problems?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It will go a long way in helping fight the symptoms of SA’s entrenched inequality, especially for those who are starving right now
20% - 1493 votes
SA’s problems are complex, and we instead need to spend that money on building and growing our economy, which will help the country in the long run
31% - 2316 votes
All grants are a problem as they foster a reliance on handouts
49% - 3657 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I get a loan while under debt review?

24 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can I get a loan while under debt review?
MONEY CLINIC | My son has permanent residency in the UK - should he emigrate...

21 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | My son has permanent residency in the UK - should he emigrate financially?
MONEY CLINIC | I entered into debt review a year ago and can't cope - what should...

14 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I entered into debt review a year ago and can't cope - what should I do?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo