Another dark night for Gauteng under 'load reduction'

Soweto and Vaal residents can expect another dark night as Eskom is implementing "load reduction" - a localised form of rolling blackouts - again in those areas from 5pm.

Rolling blackouts began in some areas in Gauteng again last week.

In a statement published on Wednesday afternoon, Eskom said it will be implementing load reduction until 10pm to avoid network overloading in the following areas:

Soweto: Chiawelo, Dhlamini, Jabulani, Klipriviersoog, Mapetla, Molapo, Moroka, Naledi, Phiri, Protea North, Protea South, Protea Glen, Senoane, Bram Fischerville, Dobsonville, Dobsonville Gardens, Doornkop, Emdeni, Lufhereng, Meadowlands, Protea North, Protea South, Protea Glen, Thulani, Vlakfontein 238-Iq and Zuurbult 240-Iq.

Vaal: Boipatong, Powerville, Sharpeville, Tshepiso, Vanderbijlpark N.E.3, Vereeniging, Althea AH, Ennerdale South, Geluksdal AH, Kanana Park and Orange Farm.

Risk remains elsewhere

While blackouts are guaranteed in only these areas in Gauteng, the risk of load shedding has not been ruled out in rest of the country. Eskom said its power generating system is constrained because of breakdowns. On Tuesday, four large units broke down while another two that were scheduled to return to service remained offline.

Eskom said some of these broken unit did return to service last night but two more broke down on Wednesday.

"Our teams are working hard to return to service the two units that tripped today at Medupi and Matimba power stations," said Eskom in a statement.

The power utility said apart from the breakdowns, it also had to units offline in some of its power stations to deal with emissions requirements.