14m ago

add bookmark

Another dark night for Gauteng under 'load reduction'

Londiwe Buthelezi
Eskom says more power generating units broke down on Wednesday. Photo: Beeld
Eskom says more power generating units broke down on Wednesday. Photo: Beeld

Soweto and Vaal residents can expect another dark night as Eskom is implementing "load reduction" - a localised form of rolling blackouts - again in those areas from 5pm.

Rolling blackouts began in some areas in Gauteng again last week.

In a statement published on Wednesday afternoon, Eskom said it will be implementing load reduction until 10pm to avoid network overloading in the following areas:

Soweto: Chiawelo, Dhlamini, Jabulani, Klipriviersoog, Mapetla, Molapo, Moroka, Naledi, Phiri, Protea North, Protea South, Protea Glen, Senoane, Bram Fischerville, Dobsonville, Dobsonville Gardens, Doornkop, Emdeni, Lufhereng, Meadowlands, Protea North, Protea South, Protea Glen, Thulani,  Vlakfontein 238-Iq and Zuurbult 240-Iq.

Vaal: Boipatong, Powerville, Sharpeville, Tshepiso, Vanderbijlpark N.E.3, Vereeniging, Althea AH, Ennerdale South, Geluksdal AH, Kanana Park and Orange Farm.

Risk remains elsewhere

While blackouts are guaranteed in only these areas in Gauteng, the risk of load shedding has not been ruled out in rest of the country. Eskom said its power generating system is constrained because of breakdowns. On Tuesday, four large units broke down while another two that were scheduled to return to service remained offline.

Eskom said some of these broken unit did return to service last night but two more broke down on Wednesday.

"Our teams are working hard to return to service the two units that tripped today at Medupi and Matimba power stations," said Eskom in a statement.

The power utility said apart from the breakdowns, it also had to units offline in some of its power stations to deal with emissions requirements.

Related Links
Another evening of 'load reduction' means power cuts to parts of Gauteng
Cut power usage, pleads Eskom as 4 large units break down
Read more on:
eskomload sheddingload reduction
ZAR/USD
17.36
(-1.03)
ZAR/GBP
21.57
(-0.21)
ZAR/EUR
19.56
(-0.57)
ZAR/AUD
11.94
(-0.10)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.50)
Gold
1772.37
(+0.24)
Silver
17.78
(-1.09)
Platinum
804.00
(-2.83)
Brent Crude
42.44
(-0.79)
Palladium
1892.00
(-1.35)
All Share
54389.78
(-1.96)
Top 40
50142.17
(-2.05)
Financial 15
10114.33
(-1.06)
Industrial 25
76058.96
(-1.87)
Resource 10
50599.74
(-2.55)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
17% - 1215 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 1638 votes
My finances have been devastated
34% - 2383 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 1780 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30...

20 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30 000?
MONEY CLINIC: Am I liable to pay rent for a flat I am not yet occupying?

17 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: Am I liable to pay rent for a flat I am not yet occupying?
MONEY CLINIC: How does the economic fallout from Covid-19 affect my pension?

13 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: How does the economic fallout from Covid-19 affect my pension?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20176.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo