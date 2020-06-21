1h ago

Another evening of 'load reduction' means power cuts to parts of Gauteng

Jan Cronje
Eskom says it managed to bring back the generating units that tripped and is replenishing emergency reserves for the coming week. Photo: Beeld
Parts of Gauteng will be without electricity between 5pm and 10pm on Sunday after power utility Eskom announced another round of load reduction.

The utility tweeted out the list of areas that would be without power on Sunday afternoon.

 

Eskom says load reduction differs from load shedding, as it only implemented in specific areas when the utility fears that illegal connections and overloading may cause power outages.

When load reduction takes place the utility preemptively switches off power to keep its infrastructure operational.

Load shedding, meanwhile, affects the whole country, and occurs when Eskom's technicians tell it it needs to reduce national electricity demand to stop the country's grid becoming overloaded. 

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha tweeted on Sunday evening that load reduction is not the utility's fault. 

 

Read more on:
eskomload sheddingload reduction
Company Snapshot
