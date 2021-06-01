1h ago

SA hit by continuous stage 2 load shedding from tomorrow morning until Friday night

Load shedding will continue until Friday.
Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 10:00 on Wednesday morning until 22:00 on Friday, Eskom announced on Tuesday evening.

This is due to further breakdowns of generating units at Majuba and Arnot power stations today, as well delays in returning units to service at Arnot and Tutuka power stations, the utility said.

"The emergency generation reserves have been used extensively in the past days to avoid load shedding during the day. This has resulted in these being depleted, reducing available capacity. It is, therefore, necessary to implement load shedding continuously until Friday 22:00 in order to replenish the emergency reserves."

Emergency generation usually includes open cycle gas turbines, which are powered by diesel, and are much more expensive than burning coal.

Breakdowns currently total 13 601 MW of capacity, while another 1 330 MW is unavailable due to planned maintenance. 

