1h ago

add bookmark

De Ruyter: Eskom trying to avert risks while playing catch-up

Carin Smith
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter in January, 2020.
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter in January, 2020.
Gallo Images/Business Day/Freddy Mavunda

Eskom is trying to avert risks while playing catch-up, group CEO Andre de Ruyter told Newzroom Africa in a television interview on Tuesday evening.

"We will try our best to catch up with overdue maintenance. Mid-life refurbishments which should have been carried out were deferred.... causing us to ramp up what we have to take off for maintenance," he said.

He added that SA should start procuring additional generation capacity within the next few years, an area where he sees an opportunity to attract new private capital investments.

Furthermore, he would like to see a faster timeline than three to four years within which to create an independent transmission operating company for Eskom as a key enabler to attract additional private capital into the generation sector.

As for reducing employee numbers, he said about a year ago Eskom had about 46 000 employees. This has since been reduced to about 44 000 by natural attrition, and the aim is to reduce to about 38 000 in five years' time, continuing with the natural attrition strategy.

In June De Ruyter told Fin24 that restructuring Eskom will be critical in making it attractive for private investments in future. He said Eskom's debt is one of the biggest challenges and has been eroding profitability. In his view, dealing with it will require a "multi-pronged" approach, including improving operational ability and recovering debt owed by municipalities.


Related Links
LIVE | Former Eskom chair says not responding to Guptas' needs would be 'disrespectful to ubaba'
Five years on, former Eskom CEO still in the dark about abrupt suspension
WRAP | Former Eskom CEO tells state capture inquiry no one could say why he had to leave
Read more on:
eskomandre de ruyterenergy
ZAR/USD
16.90
(-1.29)
ZAR/GBP
21.97
(+0.05)
ZAR/EUR
19.93
(-0.95)
ZAR/AUD
12.20
(-0.35)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.50)
Gold
1932.10
(+0.09)
Silver
26.65
(-0.68)
Platinum
903.24
(-0.66)
Brent Crude
42.05
(-1.52)
Palladium
2276.00
(-0.21)
All Share
54438.82
(+0.07)
Top 40
50182.96
(-0.00)
Financial 15
9770.85
(+2.77)
Industrial 25
72541.37
(+0.19)
Resource 10
54939.74
(-1.05)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1211 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 8156 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 1771 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I pay R3 600 a month for my car. How can I save more?

12 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I pay R3 600 a month for my car. How can I save more?
MONEY CLINIC | My money is depleting. Can I transfer my living annuities to RSA...

15 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | My money is depleting. Can I transfer my living annuities to RSA Retail Bonds?
MONEY CLINIC | I've saved over R100k that I won't need for a few years. How should...

19 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I've saved over R100k that I won't need for a few years. How should I invest it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20251.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo