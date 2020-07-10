Eskom again warns of increased risk of load shedding on Friday afternoon

Eskom was able to dodge load shedding on Thursday, but the utility has again warned of an increased risk of rotational power cuts on Friday afternoon.

The utility's spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha, on Friday morning warned of an increased risk of cuts between 4pm and 10pm after "a few other" generation units broke down.

Mantshantsha said it was not yet sure that load shedding would be implemented, and said Eskom would provide an update in the afternoon.

"This constrained situation shall persist throughout the weekend," he said.

Eskom has not instituted nationwide load shedding since the start of the lockdown in late March after power usage plunged as much of the economy was shut down. But it has been cutting power to localised areas in what it calls load reduction.