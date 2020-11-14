3h ago

add bookmark

Eskom aims for 2050 net zero emissions

Paul Burkhardt, Bloomberg
De Ruyter has noted the potential for South Africa to create a clean energy industry. (iStock).
De Ruyter has noted the potential for South Africa to create a clean energy industry. (iStock).
  • Eskom is working on a plan aimed at net zero emissions by 2050.
  • The power utility is South Africa's biggest producer of greenhouse gases and mainly uses coal for electricity generation.
  • Sasol, the second-biggest producer of greenhouse gases in the nation, made a presentation on its plans this week.

Eskom, South Africa's biggest producer of greenhouse gases, that mainly uses coal for electricity generation, is working on a plan aimed at net zero emissions by 2050.

Eskom "has an aspirational vision" of reaching the goal, which includes the creation of jobs, the utility said in a reply to questions. "We are currently developing a roadmap to define this pathway which includes the activities and enablers required along the way."

The target marks a dramatic change for the almost century-old utility that uses the fossil fuel abundant in the nation for roughly 90% of power production. South Africa is also seeing more strategies to address climate change. Sasol, the fuel and chemicals maker and second-biggest producer of greenhouse gases in the nation, made a presentation on its plans this week.

Eskom's goal comes at a time when the utility is attempting to split the business into separate units in order to make it profitable, and faces about R484 billion of debt. Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said last month that about R200 billion of green financing is potentially available, though it involves complex underlying conditions. A government task force last week said that the path to a net-zero-emissions objective should be implemented in phases.

The utility's activities in the shorter term "include the repurposing and re-powering of existing coal plants with lower carbon alternatives, enabling large scale renewables roll-out and assessing various storage options," Eskom said. The pace of technology developments in the coming decades is unpredictable, it noted. "The 'net' in the net-zero target means that we will still have residual emissions over the coming years as we work towards decarbonizing the grid."

De Ruyter has noted the potential for South Africa to create a clean energy industry as coal stations are retired.

Sasol, which is the world's biggest producer of fuel from coal, is targeting a 10% reduction in emissions by 2030. The company's CEO Fleetwood Grobler also said that more information is needed about options including hydrogen before details are decided over a longer-term plan. Next year it expects to have an emissions strategy through 2050.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Mboweni: Government obliged to keep SOEs going while we decide their fate
New Arnot mine owners vying to supply Eskom after years of neglect
Gordhan's portfolio vows progress on SOEs, as dept's own audit outcomes slip
Read more on:
eskomenergyenvironment
ZAR/USD
15.50
(-0.04)
ZAR/GBP
20.45
(-0.06)
ZAR/EUR
18.35
(-0.04)
ZAR/AUD
11.27
(-0.02)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.02)
Gold
1889.41
(+0.01)
Silver
24.65
(+0.10)
Platinum
891.50
(+0.31)
Brent Crude
42.62
(-1.72)
Palladium
2315.00
(+0.59)
All Share
57182.60
(+0.27)
Top 40
52517.57
(+0.35)
Financial 15
11496.79
(-1.73)
Industrial 25
79932.89
(+0.47)
Resource 10
51500.47
(+0.95)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
22% - 244 votes
No, I did not.
51% - 559 votes
My landlord refused
27% - 303 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm retiring soon. Will my R2.5m investment ensure a monthly income...

05 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | I'm retiring soon. Will my R2.5m investment ensure a monthly income of R10K per month?
forsubscribers
Leaving inheritance is complicated without a will, but can be a nightmare for...

03 Nov

Leaving inheritance is complicated without a will, but can be a nightmare for divorced parents
MONEY CLINIC | My ex-wife recently passed. Do I have claim to her pension fund?

22 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | My ex-wife recently passed. Do I have claim to her pension fund?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo