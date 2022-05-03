Eskom announces Stage 2 load shedding from 5pm on Tuesday until Monday morning

Eskom has announced that it will implement Stage 2 load shedding from 17:00 on Tuesday afternoon.

It will continue until 05:00 on Monday, it said in a statement.

This comes amid delays returning generators to service, as well as the breakdown of nine generators.

"Eskom will continue to monitor the system and implement any changes as required. Since yesterday a generation unit each at Lethabo, Tutuka, Ingula, Drakensberg, Arnot as well as two units each at Hendrina and Matla power stations suffered breakdowns," said spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. "Further, delays in returning generators to service at Arnot, Kendal and three units at Tutuka power stations have added to the capacity constraints."

Eskom expects to return as many of these units to service as possible over the next few days, it said.

The utility has 3 875 MW on planned maintenance, while another 15 067 MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.