Cut power usage, pleads Eskom, as cold fronts could put 'severe' pressure on grid

Eskom has urged the public to reduce electricity use, as South Africa braces for cold fronts this week.

The power supplier has not implemented load shedding since last month. But the South African Weather Service has warned of cold fronts this week that are expected to go into the weekend, which Eskom says could result in severe pressure on the grid.

"Eskom urges the people of South Africa to help reduce electricity usage in order to ease the pressure on the system," said the power supplier on Tuesday.

Eskom has been implementing load reduction – rolling blackouts in targeted areas – in a bid to ease the load on hotspots battling vandalism, illegal connections and cable theft, which affect electricity supply. Last week, it said it was having difficulty attending to network faults due to riots.