Eskom CEO André de Ruyter tests positive for Covid-19

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter is self-isolating at home after testing positive for Covid-19 last week, the power utility's spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha confirmed on Wednesday.

He said De Ruyter was doing well and there had been no complications. According to Mantshantsha, De Ruyter has continued working from home and there has been no need for anyone to stand in for him.

"Those Eskom employees who are able to have in any event been working from home since the start of lockdown in March last year. This includes the CEO," said Mantshantsha.

De Ruyter has, however, withdrawn as a guest speaker at a virtual conference of the Kairos Network on Thursday, according to Mantshantsha.