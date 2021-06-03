1h ago

add bookmark

Eskom finances imperiled by false racism claim, probe finds

accreditation
Loni Prinsloo and Antony Sguazzin
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Andrede Ruyter, chief executive of state-owned power utility Eskom. Picture: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters
Andrede Ruyter, chief executive of state-owned power utility Eskom. Picture: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters

Eskom’s fired Chief Procurement Officer Solly Tshitangano endangered the company finances by making racism allegations against the chief executive officer that he later retracted, an official investigation has found.

The allegations against CEO Andre de Ruyter were made in letters from Tshitangano to President Cyril Ramaphosa, the public enterprises minister, parliament, the National Treasury and a judicial investigation into state graft, Ishmael Semenya, an advocate hired by Eskom to probe the allegations, said in his findings. Tshitangano denied that he accused De Ruyter of racism in the hearing, Semenya said.

"This retraction by the CPO is startling," Semenya said in the findings seen by Bloomberg. "The allegations could potentially harm Eskom’s financial status."

Semenya’s clearing of De Ruyter, which was accepted by the Eskom board, may close a chapter that clouded the future of the CEO, who was appointed to turn around a company with more than R400 billion in debt and an inability to meet South Africa’s power needs.

President's praise

Ramaphosa lavished praise on De Ruyter on Wednesday, describing him as a "top-performing business leader" who was doing his best to fix the state utility.

"We have put in place a really good management team at Eskom," the president told reporters in Cape Town.

Tshitangano didn’t respond to requests for comment and Eskom declined to comment beyond a statement that said the CEO has been cleared by the probe.

De Ruyter, who has cancelled allegedly fraudulent contracts and removed power station heads in a bid to improve performance, initially faced a racism probe from parliament after Tshitangano’s accusations. That was dropped when Eskom initiated its own.

A separate probe by advocate Nazeer Cassim into Tshitangano’s conduct, which led to him being fired, said Eskom’s board had displayed "weakness" and had defied "common sense" by starting the probe against De Ruyter.

"Despite knowing that these allegations of racism were wrong, egregious, false, baseless, and lacking any substantiation, the CPO did not publicly deny them," Semenya said. "I could find no substantiation for the allegation that the group chief executive has conducted himself in any manner that would amount to racist practice."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Eskom: Investigation clears De Ruyter of racism, rejects all Tshitangano's allegations
De Ruyter on racism claims: 'It’s not about race, it's all about performance, delivery'
'Spurious, defamatory' – Eskom's De Ruyter hits back over claims of abuse and racism
Read more on:
eskomandre de ruytercorruptionracismfraud
Rand - Dollar
13.65
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
19.23
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.55
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.44
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Gold
1,872.14
-1.9%
Silver
27.41
-2.7%
Palladium
2,820.01
-1.4%
Platinum
1,161.00
-2.7%
Brent Crude
71.35
+1.6%
Top 40
61,573
-1.9%
All Share
67,791
-1.8%
Resource 10
66,327
-2.8%
Industrial 25
87,422
-1.6%
Financial 15
13,560
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue me after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
54% - 7 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
8% - 1 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
38% - 5 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Should I pay off my home sooner, or lower my tax bill and save for...

12 May

MONEY CLINIC | Should I pay off my home sooner, or lower my tax bill and save for retirement?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I claim for prescription of debt from my creditors?

08 May

MONEY CLINIC | Can I claim for prescription of debt from my creditors?
MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?

31 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21151.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo