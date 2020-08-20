Eskom: Friday's load shedding down to Stage 1

Eskom said load shedding would be reduced to stage 1 between 09:00 and 22:00 on Friday.

The utility said four units were returned to service on Wednesday and Thursday.

The statement said unplanned breakdowns stood at 11 250 MW of capacity, with 4 400MW out on planned maintenance.





Eskom said on Thursday evening that the return of four generation units to service meant the power utility could reduce load shedding to Stage 1 on Friday.

Eskom had to implement Stage 2 load shedding daily this week from Tuesday, due to generation units breaking down and delays in returning units to service.

The power utility said stage 1 load shedding would be implemented from 09:00 to 22:00 on Friday.

"Eskom is pleased to announce that load shedding will be reduced to Stage 1 tomorrow as capacity constraints have eased today. This follows the return to service of four generation units yesterday and today," the statement said.

"Four generators have returned to service at the Duvha, Kriel, Tutuka and Kusile power stations. Three more units are expected to return to service during the night," the statement said.

Eskom again urged South Africans to use electricity sparingly, adding that if constraints to the power system worsened considerably, the power utility may have to implement load shedding on short notice.