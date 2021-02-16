Eskom gets green light to hike tariffs by over 15%

SA is set to see electricity prices rise sharply following protracted legal wrangling between Eskom and the regulator.

In a judgment dated 15 February 2021, the Gauteng High Court ruled that R10 billion should be added to Eskom's allowable revenue in the 2021/22 financial year.

Additionally, Eskom can increase tariffs by nearly 16%. According to the order by Justice Joseph Raulinga, 5.44c/KWh can be added to the average standard tariff. Eskom customers will therefore pay 132.2c/kWh, which amounts to an increase of 15.6%.

Each party was ordered to pay their own costs.

The latest ruling follows Eskom's court application to recover R23 billion in the 2021/22 financial year. A High Court judgment in July last year ruled in the state-owned power company's favour.

On Tuesday afternoon, Nersa said the court order had come on the back of discussions and an agreement between itself and Eskom.

But, it added, it would still proceed with an appeal that is already in motion at the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Eskom said it would issue a statement in due course.