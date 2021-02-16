21m ago

add bookmark

Eskom gets green light to hike tariffs by over 15%

Marelise van der Merwe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

SA is set to see electricity prices rise sharply following protracted legal wrangling between Eskom and the regulator.

In a judgment dated 15 February 2021, the Gauteng High Court ruled that R10 billion should be added to Eskom's allowable revenue in the 2021/22 financial year.

Additionally, Eskom can increase tariffs by nearly 16%. According to the order by Justice Joseph Raulinga, 5.44c/KWh can be added to the average standard tariff. Eskom customers will therefore pay 132.2c/kWh, which amounts to an increase of 15.6%.

Each party was ordered to pay their own costs.

The latest ruling follows Eskom's court application to recover R23 billion in the 2021/22 financial year. A High Court judgment in July last year ruled in the state-owned power company's favour.

On Tuesday afternoon, Nersa said the court order had come on the back of discussions and an agreement between itself and Eskom.

But, it added, it would still proceed with an appeal that is already in motion at the Supreme Court of Appeal.  

Eskom said it would issue a statement in due course.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Sifiso Skenjana | When days are dark, work hours are few
Eskom's De Ruyter sees substantial reduction in load shedding from September
Read more on:
nersaeskomelectricitytariffs
ZAR/USD
14.61
(-1.24)
ZAR/GBP
20.30
(-1.02)
ZAR/EUR
17.69
(-0.96)
ZAR/AUD
11.34
(-0.85)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.79)
Gold
1809.28
(-0.47)
Silver
27.46
(-0.32)
Platinum
1292.00
(-1.07)
Brent Crude
62.56
(+0.46)
Palladium
2387.69
(-0.21)
All Share
67227.06
(+0.15)
Top 40
61775.45
(+0.16)
Financial 15
12696.58
(-0.37)
Industrial 25
89325.28
(-0.39)
Resource 10
66212.96
(+1.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 924 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2313 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1240 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why

07 Feb

This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why
MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go...

06 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go about it?
MONEY CLINIC | How much should I invest in order to retire comfortably at 60?

27 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | How much should I invest in order to retire comfortably at 60?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo