Eskom issues load shedding warning on Tuesday

On Tuesday, Eskom warned that the power system is severely constrained, with a high probability of load shedding - most likely between 17:00 and 22:00 this evening.

"While we do not anticipate to implement load shedding at this point, Eskom would like to urge the public to reduce the usage of electricity as the power system is under severe strain due to the shortage of generation capacity and high winter demand," the utility said in a statement.

Breakdowns currently total 14 235 MW of capacity, while another 1 273 MW of capacity is unavailable due to planned maintenance. On Monday, breakdowns caused a loss of 15 500 MW, while planned maintenance caused a loss of 1 270 MW.

While no load shedding is anticipated at this point, Eskom could be forced to implement stage 1 or, if necessary, stage 2 load shedding at short notice should any further breakdowns occur, it warned.

This is most likely to occur between 17:00 and 22:00 in the evening, the utility said.

South Africa has been hit by another bout of load shedding over the past month. Most recently, breakdowns of generating units at the Majuba and Arnot power stations hit the power supply, as well delays in returning units to service at Arnot and Tutuka power stations.

In addition, unit 1 of the Koeberg power station has been offline since January for maintenance work. It was supposed to return to service last month, but this still hasn't happened.

Eskom on Friday suspended Koeberg's general manager Velaphi Ntuli over performance issues related to the delayed return to service.