Eskom Kusile R745 million corruption matter postponed for more than 3 months

The case against two former Eskom executives who were allegedly involved in a R745 million corruption case at the Kusile power station has been postponed for more than three months.

Former Eskom Group Executive for the Group Capital Division Abram Masango and former contracts manager France Hlakudi appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

They appeared alongside businessman Maphoko Kgomoeswana and Tubular Construction CEO Antonio Trindade.

Their time in the dock was brief.

The matter was postponed to 1 June to allow for the exchange of additional documents requested by the defence, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate Sindisiwe Twala said.

They face charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering, offering unauthorised gratifications and receiving unauthorised gratification, Twala said.

They are accused of committed these offences between 2014 and 2017.

"Michael Lomas, former board chairperson of Tubular Construction, is currently living in the United Kingdom. The NPA’s Investigating Directorate (ID) has formally requested that he be extradited to stand trial with the four other accused in South Africa," Twala said.

Masango and Hlakudi allegedly pocketed R30 million each in bribes from contractors Trindade and Lomas.

Kgomoeswana and his company, Babinatlou Business Services CC, are accused of facilitating the bribes on behalf of the Eskom Kusile contractors to the state-owned power generations’ senior bosses.

Twala said other companies implicated in the matter were Hlakudi Translation and Interpretation, Bon Service Telekom, Tubular Construction Projects, Abeyla Trading and Cosira Tubular Joint Venture (Pty) LTD.

She added that Hlakudi and Kgomoeswana face additional charges relating to tax evasion valued at R30 million and R5 million, respectively.

Hlakudi’s tax matter is due in court on 3 March, while Kgoemoeswana's matter will be heard on Thursday.