1h ago

add bookmark

Eskom Kusile R745 million corruption matter postponed for more than 3 months

Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Kusile power station in Mpumalanga. Photo: Getty Images
Kusile power station in Mpumalanga. Photo: Getty Images
Kusile power station in Mpumalanga. Photo: Getty I
  • Former Eskom Group Executive for the Group Capital Division Abram Masango and former contracts manager France Hlakudi appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday, alongside businesspeople Maphoko Kgomoeswana and Antonio Trinidade. 
  • They face charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering, offering unauthorised gratifications and receiving unauthorised gratification.
  • The matter was postponed to 1 June to allow for the exchange of additional documents.

The case against two former Eskom executives who were allegedly involved in a R745 million corruption case at the Kusile power station has been postponed for more than three months.  

Former Eskom Group Executive for the Group Capital Division Abram Masango and former contracts manager France Hlakudi appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. 

They appeared alongside businessman Maphoko Kgomoeswana and Tubular Construction CEO Antonio Trindade. 

Their time in the dock was brief. 

The matter was postponed to 1 June to allow for the exchange of additional documents requested by the defence, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate Sindisiwe Twala said. 

They face charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering, offering unauthorised gratifications and receiving unauthorised gratification, Twala said. 

They are accused of committed these offences between 2014 and 2017. 

"Michael Lomas, former board chairperson of Tubular Construction, is currently living in the United Kingdom. The NPA’s Investigating Directorate (ID) has formally requested that he be extradited to stand trial with the four other accused in South Africa," Twala said. 

Masango and Hlakudi allegedly pocketed R30 million each in bribes from contractors Trindade and Lomas.  

Kgomoeswana and his company, Babinatlou Business Services CC, are accused of facilitating the bribes on behalf of the Eskom Kusile contractors to the state-owned power generations’ senior bosses.

Twala said other companies implicated in the matter were Hlakudi Translation and Interpretation, Bon Service Telekom, Tubular Construction Projects, Abeyla Trading and Cosira Tubular Joint Venture (Pty) LTD.

She added that Hlakudi and Kgomoeswana face additional charges relating to tax evasion valued at R30 million and R5 million, respectively. 

Hlakudi’s tax matter is due in court on 3 March, while Kgoemoeswana's matter will be heard on Thursday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Banks, investor push to solve Eskom's R464 billion debt crisis
Koko trying to 'mislead' Zondo inquiry on mystery Eskom emails, says Suzanne Daniels
Riding on his quote tales: Action – not words – expected from Ramaphosa
Read more on:
eskomkusile
ZAR/USD
14.68
(-0.17)
ZAR/GBP
20.66
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
17.83
(+0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.60
(+0.10)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.24)
Gold
1803.45
(-0.40)
Silver
27.58
(-2.20)
Platinum
1246.00
(-1.74)
Brent Crude
64.86
(+3.57)
Palladium
2353.00
(-1.00)
All Share
66286.17
(-1.60)
Top 40
60838.93
(-1.72)
Financial 15
12238.32
(-1.18)
Industrial 25
87007.93
(-2.24)
Resource 10
66800.31
(-1.10)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 973 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2435 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1299 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?

13 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?
This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why

07 Feb

This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why
MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go...

06 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go about it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo