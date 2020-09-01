Eskom: More load shedding ahead, additional stages loom as utility battles breakdowns

Eskom has said in a statement that due to a severely constrained generation system as a result of multiple unit breakdowns, it will be implementing load shedding again on Wednesday.

A total of ten generation units have broken down at seven power stations in a matter of two days, with the power utility citing "unreliable and aged" infrastructure.

The rolling blackouts will last from 08:00 until 22:00 on Wednesday.

"Due to the continuing severe generation supply constraints as a result of multiple unit breakdowns, Eskom will continue to implement stage 2 load shedding from 08:00 until 22:00 tomorrow... With the unreliable and aged generation infrastructure, together with a number of risks on running units, there is a high probability that additional stages of load shedding may be implemented at short notice," Eskom warned.

A generator each broke down at Arnot, Medupi, Lethabo and Matla power stations, while two units each broke down at Majuba, Camden and Tutuka.

Unplanned breakdowns amount to 11 435MW, adding to nearly 5 000 MW already out on planned maintenance.

