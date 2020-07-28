Eskom returns 4 units to service, but grid still under 'severe pressure'

Eskom has returned four generation units to service, it said on Tuesday, adding that pressure on the grid had "eased" since Monday.

However, the utility also took to Twitter to warn consumers of "severe pressure" on the power system.

The generation units that are back online are are a unit each at Duvha, Tutuka, Matla and Kendal.

The update follows news that six generation units tripped on Monday, with delays in bringing three units back online, Fin24 previously reported.

"Pressure on the power generation system has eased this afternoon as Eskom teams worked round the clock and successfully returned four generation units to service. Eskom would like to thank the people of South Africa for their assistance in helping us manage demand through the supply constraints," Eskom said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

However, it added that customers should continue to use electricity "sparingly".

Not long after issuing the above-mentioned update, the power utility took to social media to urge consumers to turn off all unnecessary lights and appliances.

The power system is under severe pressure - Please switch off all unnecessary lights, your geyser, pool pump and non-essential appliances pic.twitter.com/v4u2nEaKLX — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 28, 2020

